Medicamen Biotech Ltd Share Price

495.1
(-6.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

  • Open530
  • Day's High538.25
  • 52 Wk High630
  • Prev. Close526.95
  • Day's Low491.6
  • 52 Wk Low 355.45
  • Turnover (lac)82.76
  • P/E64.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value168.1
  • EPS8.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)629.5
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
Medicamen Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

530

Prev. Close

526.95

Turnover(Lac.)

82.76

Day's High

538.25

Day's Low

491.6

52 Week's High

630

52 Week's Low

355.45

Book Value

168.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

629.5

P/E

64.3

EPS

8.18

Divi. Yield

0.19

Medicamen Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Medicamen Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Medicamen Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.99%

Non-Promoter- 1.24%

Institutions: 1.23%

Non-Institutions: 55.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Medicamen Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.71

13.78

12.22

12.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

196.49

180.02

135.82

122.14

Net Worth

209.2

193.8

148.04

134.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.14

117.34

111.5

82.45

yoy growth (%)

-6.13

5.23

35.23

22.56

Raw materials

-66.87

-72.95

-67.65

-49.2

As % of sales

60.71

62.17

60.67

59.67

Employee costs

-8.79

-9.29

-9.05

-6.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.75

16.6

13.9

6.35

Depreciation

-2.51

-2.49

-2.05

-1.92

Tax paid

-4.26

-4.34

-3.78

-1.19

Working capital

-1.38

-8.09

38.28

6.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.13

5.23

35.23

22.56

Op profit growth

10.23

7.79

49.71

119.69

EBIT growth

3.74

5.29

73.66

146.26

Net profit growth

1.85

21.22

95.97

973.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

179.31

140.87

115.45

112.72

125.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

179.31

140.87

115.45

112.72

125.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.33

2.46

1.72

0.75

1.94

Medicamen Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Medicamen Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Bansal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rahul Bishnoi

Non Executive Director

Ashwani Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Harish Pande

Non Executive Director

S K Singh

Independent Director

Arun Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Choudhary

Independent Director

Sumita Dwivedi

Non Executive Director

Vimal Kumar Shrawat.

Independent Director

Sangeeta Bishnoi

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medicamen Biotech Ltd

Summary

A diversified enterprise, Medicamen Biotech Limited (MBL) is a research-led pharmaceutical company involved in developing, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage formulations for domestic as well as international markets. The Company has presence in 40+ countries. Its offerings include Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) to African countries. In India, MBL is among the leading companies in oncology segment with its own sales force and a branding team that has helped garner a strong foothold in the domestic market. MBL has three pharma formulation facilities including two in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), one in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). The Company manufactures products across various therapeutic categories including Pain Management, Cough & Cold, Cardiovascular & Central Nervous System, Anti-Diabetic, Gastrointestinal, Anti-Allergic among others.The Bhiwadi unit has ultra modern production facilities incorporating latest state of the art technology with a combination of technically qualified personnel and hardworking workforce. In Haridwar unit, the company manufactures Non-Betalactum preparations including tablets, capsules, oral liquids and ointments & creams.Medicamen Biotech Limited was incorporated in December, 1993 and started their operation as distributor and manufacturer of medicines on loan license basis. The distribution activities were spread manifold over a wide market extending beyond the domestic market and started exporting to CIS countries.The vast distribution network
Company FAQs

What is the Medicamen Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Medicamen Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹495.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medicamen Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medicamen Biotech Ltd is ₹629.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medicamen Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medicamen Biotech Ltd is 64.3 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medicamen Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medicamen Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medicamen Biotech Ltd is ₹355.45 and ₹630 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medicamen Biotech Ltd?

Medicamen Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.92%, 3 Years at -18.69%, 1 Year at -10.59%, 6 Month at 3.18%, 3 Month at -9.01% and 1 Month at 7.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medicamen Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medicamen Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.99 %
Institutions - 1.24 %
Public - 55.77 %

