SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹530
Prev. Close₹526.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹82.76
Day's High₹538.25
Day's Low₹491.6
52 Week's High₹630
52 Week's Low₹355.45
Book Value₹168.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)629.5
P/E64.3
EPS8.18
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.71
13.78
12.22
12.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.49
180.02
135.82
122.14
Net Worth
209.2
193.8
148.04
134.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.14
117.34
111.5
82.45
yoy growth (%)
-6.13
5.23
35.23
22.56
Raw materials
-66.87
-72.95
-67.65
-49.2
As % of sales
60.71
62.17
60.67
59.67
Employee costs
-8.79
-9.29
-9.05
-6.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.75
16.6
13.9
6.35
Depreciation
-2.51
-2.49
-2.05
-1.92
Tax paid
-4.26
-4.34
-3.78
-1.19
Working capital
-1.38
-8.09
38.28
6.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.13
5.23
35.23
22.56
Op profit growth
10.23
7.79
49.71
119.69
EBIT growth
3.74
5.29
73.66
146.26
Net profit growth
1.85
21.22
95.97
973.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
179.31
140.87
115.45
112.72
125.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
179.31
140.87
115.45
112.72
125.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.33
2.46
1.72
0.75
1.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Bansal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rahul Bishnoi
Non Executive Director
Ashwani Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Harish Pande
Non Executive Director
S K Singh
Independent Director
Arun Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Choudhary
Independent Director
Sumita Dwivedi
Non Executive Director
Vimal Kumar Shrawat.
Independent Director
Sangeeta Bishnoi
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Bansal
Reports by Medicamen Biotech Ltd
Summary
A diversified enterprise, Medicamen Biotech Limited (MBL) is a research-led pharmaceutical company involved in developing, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage formulations for domestic as well as international markets. The Company has presence in 40+ countries. Its offerings include Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) to African countries. In India, MBL is among the leading companies in oncology segment with its own sales force and a branding team that has helped garner a strong foothold in the domestic market. MBL has three pharma formulation facilities including two in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), one in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). The Company manufactures products across various therapeutic categories including Pain Management, Cough & Cold, Cardiovascular & Central Nervous System, Anti-Diabetic, Gastrointestinal, Anti-Allergic among others.The Bhiwadi unit has ultra modern production facilities incorporating latest state of the art technology with a combination of technically qualified personnel and hardworking workforce. In Haridwar unit, the company manufactures Non-Betalactum preparations including tablets, capsules, oral liquids and ointments & creams.Medicamen Biotech Limited was incorporated in December, 1993 and started their operation as distributor and manufacturer of medicines on loan license basis. The distribution activities were spread manifold over a wide market extending beyond the domestic market and started exporting to CIS countries.The vast distribution network
The Medicamen Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹495.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medicamen Biotech Ltd is ₹629.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medicamen Biotech Ltd is 64.3 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medicamen Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medicamen Biotech Ltd is ₹355.45 and ₹630 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Medicamen Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.92%, 3 Years at -18.69%, 1 Year at -10.59%, 6 Month at 3.18%, 3 Month at -9.01% and 1 Month at 7.94%.
