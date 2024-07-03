Summary

A diversified enterprise, Medicamen Biotech Limited (MBL) is a research-led pharmaceutical company involved in developing, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage formulations for domestic as well as international markets. The Company has presence in 40+ countries. Its offerings include Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) to African countries. In India, MBL is among the leading companies in oncology segment with its own sales force and a branding team that has helped garner a strong foothold in the domestic market. MBL has three pharma formulation facilities including two in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), one in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). The Company manufactures products across various therapeutic categories including Pain Management, Cough & Cold, Cardiovascular & Central Nervous System, Anti-Diabetic, Gastrointestinal, Anti-Allergic among others.The Bhiwadi unit has ultra modern production facilities incorporating latest state of the art technology with a combination of technically qualified personnel and hardworking workforce. In Haridwar unit, the company manufactures Non-Betalactum preparations including tablets, capsules, oral liquids and ointments & creams.Medicamen Biotech Limited was incorporated in December, 1993 and started their operation as distributor and manufacturer of medicines on loan license basis. The distribution activities were spread manifold over a wide market extending beyond the domestic market and started exporting to CIS countries.The vast distribution network

Read More