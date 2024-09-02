|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Book Closure Intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) We hereby submit the summary of the proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means which commenced at 12.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 01.00 PM (IST). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.