Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the Thirty First (31st) Boards Report on the business and operations of your Company (the "Company" or "MBL"), along with the Audited Financial Statements for the F.Y. ended March 31, 2024. The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required in the report.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Amount in Lakhs, except for EPS data)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 17,238.63 13,788.40 17,930.62 14,086.74 Other Income 230.26 246.22 232.57 246.22 Total Income 17,468.89 14,034.62 18,163.19 14,332.96 Profit Before Finance Cost, Depreciation and Tax 2,827.34 2,660.90 2,456.60 2,633.43 Finance Cost 437.71 292.27 439.72 292.27 Depreciation 700.84 635.35 709.32 636.66 Profit before exceptional items and tax 1,688.79 1,733.28 1,307.56 1,704.50 Exceptional Items - - - - Profit Before Tax 1,688.79 1,733.28 1,307.56 1,704.50 Provision for Tax 421.69 369.96 421.69 369.96 Deferred Tax -62.70 -136.88 -63.53 -138.31 Profit for the year 1,329.80 1,500.20 949.40 1,472.85

2. PERFORMANCE REVIEW

On a consolidated basis, the revenue for 2023-24 was Rs. 17,930.62 Lakhs, higher by 27.28% over the previous yearRs.s revenue of Rs. 14,086.74 Lakhs. The profit after tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders for 2023-24 and 2022- 23 was Rs. 949.40 Lakhs and Rs. 1,472.85 Lakhs respectively. The PAT attributable to shareholders for 2023- 24 was experiencing a regression of -35.54% over the PAT of 2022-23.

On standalone basis, the revenue for 2023-24 was Rs. 17,238.63 Lakhs, higher by 25.02% over the previous yearRs.s revenue of Rs. 13,788.40 Lakhs. The profit after tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders for 2023-24 and 2022- 23 was Rs. 1,329.80 Lakhs and Rs. 1,500.20 Lakhs respectively. The PAT attributable to shareholders for 2023- 24 was experiencing a regression of -11.35% over the PAT of 2022-23.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, IF ANY

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report.

There have been no changes in the nature of business of the Company.

5. DIVIDEND

The Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of 1 per share (i.e. 10%) on the Equity Shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024 (previous year Rs. 1 per share i.e. 10%). If the dividend, as recommended above, is declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (Rs.AGMRs.), the total outflow towards dividend on Equity Shares for the year would be Rs. 127.14 Lakhs (previous year Rs. 126.51 Lakhs).

6. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company have adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy which aims to maintain a balance between profit retention and a fair, sustainable and consistent distribution of profits among its Members. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company under the Investors section at https://www.medicamen. com/public/uploads/file-99.pdf

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

The Basic EPS of the Company stood at Rs. 10.50 at standalone level and basic EPS at consolidated level stood at Rs. 7.50 for the FY ended March 31,2024.

8. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors have decided to retain the entire amount of profits for 2023-24 in the profit and loss account.

9. PUBLIC DEPOSIT

Your Company has not accepted any deposit falling within the meaning of Section 73 or 74 of the Act during the year 2023-24 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

10. SHARE CAPITAL

10.1 The Particulars of share capital of the Company are as follows:

Particulars Amount (In Rs.) Authorized share capital (1,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each) 15,00,00,000 Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital (1,26,51,100 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each) 12,71,46,000

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 1271.46/- Lakhs.

10.2. Shares allotted during the 2023-24:

During the financial year, the Company has allotted 63,500 Equity Shares of face value of 10/- each pursuant to conversion of 63,500 Fully Convertible Warrants ("Warrants"), issued as on September 12, 2022, at an issue price of 709/- each, by way of preferential allotment to Non-Promoter group. The proceeds of the preferential issue shall be utilized to meet the funding requirements for creating its own marketing network in ten Francophone countries i.e., Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, Niger, Mauritania and Mali by using distributing network of Euro Pharma, Paris and to augment the enhanced working capital requirement of the Company due to increase in scale of operations.

11. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

At the end of the year under review, the Company had 2 (Two) subsidiaries namely Opal Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd and Medicamen Life Sciences Private Limited.

There are no associate and joint venture companies within the meaning of section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Medicamen Life Sciences Private Limited

Medicamen Life Sciences Private Limited (MLS) was incorporated on August 12, 2022 and reported a turnover of Rs. 6.92 Crores for 2023-24.

The Company was incorporated for marketing of Pharmaceuticals products in domestic market.

OPAL Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd In September 2019, the Company acquired OPAL Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary and said acquisition provided access to the Company to enter and penetrate into Australian markets and creates its presence worldwide.

A statement in Form AOC-1 as required under Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 containing silent features of the financial statements of the subsidiary company forming part of the this Annual Report in Annexure-A

12. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiary is prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind AS). The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report thereon forms part of this Annual Report.

The Annual Financial Statements of the subsidiary and related detailed information will be made available to Members seeking information till the date of the AGM. They are also available on the website of the Company at https://www.medicamen.com//. The Consolidated Financial Statements reflect the operations of OPAL Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd and Medicamen Life Sciences Private Limited.

A report on the financial position of OPAL Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd and Medicamen Life Sciences Private Limited as per the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) is provided in Annexure- A at Form AOC-1 which is attached to the financial statements.

13. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of the Company is duly constituted. None of the directors of the Company is disqualified under the provisions of the Act or under the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Company has a truly diverse Board that includes and makes good use of diversity in the skills, regional and industry experience, background, race, gender, ethnicity and other distinctions among directors. This diversity is considered in determining the optimum composition of the Board. All Board appointments are made on merit, in the context of the skills, experience, independence and knowledge which the Board as a whole requires to be effective.

During the year under review, there was no change in the composition of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Retirement by Rotation:

I n accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and in terms of Article 112(2) of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh and Mr. Sanjay Bansal Non-Executive Directors of the Company will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and, being eligible offer himself for re-appointment.

The Board has recommended his re-appointment.

Director(s) Disclosure

Based on the declarations and confirmations received from the Directors, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified from being appointed/ continuing as Directors of the Company Independent Directors Declaration Mr. Harish Pande, Mr. Arun Kumar, Mrs. Sumita Dwivedi, Mrs. Sangeeta Bishnoi and Dr Ravi Kumar Bansal, Independent Directors of the Company, have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

Statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience of the Independent Directors

With regard to integrity, expertise and experience of the Independent Directors for the Financial year 2023-24, the Board of Directors have taken on record the declarations and confirmations submitted by the Independent Directors and is of the opinion that the Independent Director is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience and his continued association as Director will be of immense benefit and in the best interest of the Company.

During the year under review, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board/Committees of the Board.

Certificate from company secretary in practice:

The Certificate on Non- Disqualification of Directors pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause 10 (i) of the SEBI Listing Regulations is published elsewhere in the Annual Report.

Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP):

I n accordance with the provisions of Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

• Mr. Rajesh Madan, CEO

• Mr. Pratap Singh Rawat, Chief Financial Officer

• Ms. Parul Choudhary, Company Secretary

14. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

a. Composition of the Board

The composition of the Board is in conformity with Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 which, inter alia, stipulates that the Board should have an optimum combination of Executive and Non Executive directors.

As on March 31,2024, the Board comprised of Ten Directors including Five Independent Directors which includes Independent Woman Director and the Non-Executive Chairman.

The present strength of Board of Directors of the Company is as follows:

S. No DIN Name of the Directors Category Designation 1. 00317960 Mr. Rahul Bishnoi Non-Executive Chairperson 2. 08274190 Dr. Vimal Kumar Shrawat Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 3. 00325634 Mr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 4. 00318015 Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 5. 00121667 Mr. Sanjay Bansal Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 6. 01575625 Mr. Harish Pande Non-Executive Independent Director 7. 07031730 Mr. Arun Kumar Non-Executive Independent Director 8. 08218640 Ms. Sumita Dwivedi Non-Executive Independent Director 9. 08288998 Ms. Sangeeta Bishnoi Non-Executive Independent Director 10. 08462513 Dr. Ravi Kumar Bansal Non-Executive Independent Director

b. Meetings of the Board

The Board of Directors duly met 6 times during the financial year 2023-24. The dates on which the meetings were held are 09.05.2023, 29.05.2023, 08.08.2023, 10.11.2023, 12.02.2024 and 13.02.2024 respectively.

c. Procedure for Nomination and Appointment of Directors:

The NRC is responsible for developing competency requirements for the Board based on the industry and strategy of the Company. The Board composition analysis reflects indepth understanding of the Company, including its strategies, environment, operations, financial condition and compliance requirements.

The NRC is also responsible for reviewing the profile of potential candidates vis-a-vis the required competencies and meeting potential candidates, prior to making recommendations of their nomination to the Board.

d. Criteria for determining Qualifications, Positive Attributes and Independence of a Director:

The NRC has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act and Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II to the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Independence: In accordance with the above criteria, a Director will be considered as an Independent Director if he / she meets the criteria for Independence as laid down in the Act and Rules framed thereunder, as amended and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Qualifications: A transparent Board nomination process is in place that encourages diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective, age and gender. It is also ensured that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industry expertise. While recommending the appointment of a Director, the NRC considers the manner in which the function and domain expertise of the individual will contribute to the overall skill-domain mix of the Board.

Positive Attributes: In addition to the duties as prescribed under the Act, the Directors on the Board of the Company are also expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behaviour, strong interpersonal and communication skills and soundness of judgement. Independent Directors are also expected to abide by the Code for Independent Directors as outlined in Schedule IV to the Act.

e. Annual evaluation of board performance and performance of its committees and directors:

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The NRC has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors.

f. Remuneration Policy

The Company has adopted a Remuneration Policy for the Directors, KMP and other employees, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations and the same is available on the Companys website at https://www. medicamen.com/public/uploads/file-96.pdf

15. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

As required under the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, as on March 31, 2024, the Board has the following committees:

• Audit Committee

In terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has constituted an Audit Committee comprising of 3 Directors as below:

S. No Name of the Director

1. Mr. Harish Pande

2. Mr. Arun Kumar

3. Ms. Sumita Dwivedi

During the year 2023-24, Audit committee met 4 times on 29.05.2023, 08.08.2023, 10.11.2023 and 12.02.2024 respectively.

• Nomination & Remuneration Committee

In terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors had constituted Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprising of 3 Directors as below:

S. No Name of the Director

1. Mr. Harish Pande

2. Mr. Arun Kumar

3. Ms. Sumita Dwivedi

During the year, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee met 4 times on 29.05.2023, 08.08.2023, 10.11.2023 and 12.02.2024 respectively.

• Risk Management Committee

The Board of Directors has constituted Risk Management Committee comprising of 03 Directors as below:

S. No Name of the Director

1. Mr. Harish Pande

2. Mr. Arun Kumar

3. Ms. Sumita Dwivedi

During the year, the Risk Management Committee met 4 times on 29.05.2023, 08.08.2023, 10.11.2023 and 12.02.2024 respectively.

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Board of Directors has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprising of 3 Directors as below:

S. No Name of the Director

1. Mr. Harish Pande

2. Mr. Arun Kumar

3. Ms. Sumita Dwivedi

The members of Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 17 times during the financial year 2023-24.

• Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

In terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors had constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprising of 3 Directors and 1 member as below:

S. No Name of the Director

1. Mr. Harish Pande

2. Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh

3. Mr. Sanjay Bansal

4. Mr. Rajesh Madan

During the year, the CSR Committee met 4 times on 29.05.2023, 08.08.2023, 10.11.2023 and 12.02.2024 respectively.

16. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has a formal framework of Internal Financial Control in alignment with the requirement of Companies Act, 2013 and has also laid down specific responsibilities on the Board, Audit Committee, Independent Directors and Statutory Auditors with regard to Internal Financial Control.

Accordingly, the Company has a well-placed, proper and adequate Internal Financial Control system, which ensures:

• The orderly and efficient conduct of its business,

• Safeguarding of its assets,

• The prevention and detection of frauds and errors,

• The accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and

• The timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Board reviews the effectiveness of controls documented as part of Internal Financial Control framework, and take necessary corrective and preventive actions wherever weaknesses are identified as a result of such reviews. This review covers entity level controls, process level controls, fraud risk controls and Information Technology environment.

Based on this evaluation, no significant events had come to notice during the year that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our Internal Financial Control. The management has also come to a conclusion that the Internal Financial Control and other financial reporting was effective during the year and is adequate considering the business operations of the Company.

17. AUDITORS

• Statutory Auditors

At the 29th (Twenty Ninth) AGM held on September 27, 2022 the members had approved the appointment of M/s Rai Qimat & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Gurugram, (Firm Registration No. 013152C) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five years from the conclusion of that AGM till the conclusion of the 34th (Thirty Forth) AGM to be held in the year 2027 at such remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Pursuant to the amendments of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 notified on May 07, 2018, the requirement of ratification of their appointment by the Members has been withdrawn.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s AMJ & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice, to undertake the secretarial Audit of the Company for 2024-25.

Cost Auditor

The Company is required under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendments Rules, 2014, the Company is required to maintain the cost records in respect of its business and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained.

In terms of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Audit Committee recommended and the Board of Directors appointed M/s SPB & Co., Cost Auditors (Firm Registration No. 102586), being eligible, to conduct Cost Audits relating to Drugs and Pharmaceuticals of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2025. The Company has received their written consent and confirmation that the appointment will be in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

The remuneration payable to Cost Auditors has been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and in terms of the Act and Rules therein. The Members are therefore requested to ratify the remuneration payable to M/s SPB & Co., Cost Auditors as set out in the Notice of the 31st AGM of the Company. M/s SPB & Co., Cost Auditors, have confirmed that they are free from disqualification specified under Section 141(3) and proviso to Section 148(3) read with Section 141(4) of the Act and that their appointment meets the requirements of Section 141(3)(g) of the Act. They have further confirmed their independent status and an arms length relationship with the Company. The remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is required to be placed before the Members in a General Meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, a resolution for seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s SPB & Co is included in the Notice of the 31st AGM forming part of this Annual Report.

• Internal Auditor

Pursuant to provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has re-appointed M/s Cheena & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 00397) as the Internal Auditors of your Company for the 2024-25.

18. AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

• Auditors Report:

The Auditors Report for Financial Year 2024 of M/s Rai Qimat & Associates on the Financial Statements of the Company for 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

• Secretarial Auditors Report:

The Company has undertaken an audit for the Financial Year 2024 as required under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Secretarial Auditors Report for 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Secretarial Audit Report of M/s AMJ & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP no 5629) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed to this report. Kindly refer to Annexure B.

• Instances of fraud reported by the Auditors: During the 2023-24, the statutory auditors and the secretarial auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees under section 143(12) of the Act to the Central Government or the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act.

• Annual Secretarial Compliance Report:

The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 for all applicable compliance as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circulars/ Guidelines issued thereunder has been duly obtained by the Company.

The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by M/s AMJ & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No.5629) will be submitted to the Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the Financial Year.

19. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY

The Company has put in place a Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism in accordance with the provision of Section 177 (9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as prescribed under Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations for employees and others to report concerns about unethical behaviour. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of mechanism. No person has been denied access to the Chairman of the audit committee.

Details of the Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower Policy are made available on the Companys website at https://www.medicamen.com/public/uploads/file-89. pdf.

20. CREDIT RATINGS

There were no changes in the credit ratings of the Company during the year under review. As on March 31, 2024, the Company had a short-term credit rating of CRISIL A3 and a long-term rating of CRISIL BBB- / Stable by CRISIL Limited for bank loan facilities aggregating to 42 Crores.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 disclosure on particulars relating to Loans, Advances, Guarantees and Investments are provided as part of the financial statements.

22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In line with the requirements of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. The Policy has been amended to incorporate the regulatory amendments in the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Policy can be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.medicamen.com/public/uploads/file-91. pdf.

During the year under review, all related party transactions entered into by the Company, were approved by the Audit Committee and were at arms length and in the ordinary course of business. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year under review there were no material related party contracts entered into by the Company requiring shareholders approval. The information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in "Annexure C” in Form No. AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

Details of related party transactions entered into by the Company, in terms of Ind AS-24 have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone/ consolidated financial statements forming part of this Integrated Report & Annual Accounts 2023-24

In terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company submits details of RPTs on a consolidated basis, as per the format specified in the relevant accounting standards to the stock exchanges on a half-yearly basis.

23. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors has formed an internal Risk Management Committee to identify, evaluate, mitigate and monitor the risk management in the Company. The Committee comprises cross-functional membership from the senior management of the Company. The primary objectives of the Committee are to assist the Board in the following:

• To provide an oversight for all categories of risk and promulgate risk culture in the organization.

• To adopt leading risk management practices in the industry and manage risk proactively at organizational level.

• Help to develop a culture of the enterprise that all levels of people understand risks.

• Provide input to management of risk appetite and tolerance and monitor the organizations risk on an ongoing basis.

• Monitor risks and risk management capabilities and mitigation plans.

24. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

I n terms of Sections 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Act, the Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that for the year ended March 31,2024:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that there are no material departures;

(ii) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(iii) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(vi) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

25. GOVERNANCE, COMPLIANCE AND ETHICS

The Governance, Corporate Secretarial and Legal functions of the Company ensure maintenance of good governance within the organization. They assist the business in functioning smoothly by ensuring compliance and providing strategic business partnership in the areas including legislative expertise, corporate restructuring, regulatory changes and governance.

The Company has also adopted the governance guidelines on Board effectiveness to fulfil its responsibility towards its stakeholders. With a view to uphold human rights as an integral aspect of doing business, being committed to respect and protect human rights and remediate adverse human rights impact resulting from or caused by the Companys businesses, the Board adopted Business Responsibility Policy during the year under review.

In compliance with the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report and the Auditors Certificate form part of this Integrated Annual Report.

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Various business aspects including market conditions, business opportunities, challenges etc. have been discussed at length in the Managements Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which forms part of this Annual Report.

27. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://www.medicamen.com/investor/view/8.

28. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

In pursuance of Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective is enclosed to this report. Kindly refer to Annexure D.

29. POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace. The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

During the year under review, the Company not received any sexual harassment complaints.

30. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

31. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The evaluation of all the Directors, Committees, Chairperson of the Board, and the Board as a whole, was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Committee.

The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

i. Degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the longterm strategic planning, etc.)

ii. Structure, composition and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

iii. Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees;

iv. Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;

v. Board/Committee culture and dynamics; and

vi. Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management.

In a separate meeting of the Independent Directors, the performance of the Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and Chairperson of the Company were evaluated taking into account the views of Executive Directors and other Non-Executive Directors. The NRC reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.

In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors and the meeting of NRC, the performance of the Board, its Committees, and individual Directors were discussed.

32. UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), dividend, if not claimed for a period of 7 years from the date of transfer to Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company, are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). Further, all the shares in respect of which dividend has remained unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more from the date of transfer to unpaid dividend account shall also be transferred to IEPF Authority. The said requirement does not apply to shares in respect of which there is a specific order of Court, Tribunal or Statutory Authority, restraining any transfer of the shares.

The details of unclaimed dividends and shares transferred to IEPF are as follows:

Financial Year Amount of unclaimed dividend Transferred (Rs.) Number of shares transferred 2009-10 2,87,303.25 1,34,393

Members/ claimants whose shares, unclaimed dividend, sale proceeds of fractional shares etc. have been transferred to the IEPF Demat Account or the Fund, as the case may be, may claim the shares or apply for refund by making an application to the IEPF Authority in Form IEPF- 5 (available on iepf.gov.in) along with requisite fee as decided by the IEPF Authority from time to time. The Member/ Claimant can file only one consolidated claim in a financial year as per the IEPF Rules.

The following tables give information relating to various outstanding dividends and the dates by which they can be claimed by the shareholders from the Companys Registrar and Transfer Agent:

Financial Year Date of Declaration Last date for claiming unpaid Dividend 2017-18 02.08.2017 01.09.2024 2018-19 25.09.2019 25.10.2026

Financial Year Date of Declaration Last date for claiming unpaid Dividend 2019-20 25.09.2020 25.10.2027 2020-21 25.09.2021 25.10.2028 2021-22 27.09.2022 27.10.2029 2022-23 27.09.2023 27.10.2030

33. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant, material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

34. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as "Annexure E" which forms part of this Report.

35. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details are provided in the "Annexure F" to this Report.

36. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company believes in being socially accountable to all its stakeholders and enhancing its positive impact on Society. Details of CSR activities undertaken during the year are annexed to this report as Annexure - G in the format as prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The policy is available on the website of the Company at: https:// www.medicamen.com/public/uploads/file-100.pdf.

37. GREEN INITIATIVE

Your Directors would like to draw your attention to section 20 of the Companies act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 as may be amended from time to time which permit the paperless compliances and also service of notice/documents (including annual report) through electronic mode to its shareholders.

Your Directors hereby once again appeal to all those members who have not registered their e mail address so far are requested to register their email address in respect of electronic holding with their concerned Depository participants and /or with the Company.

38. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the Company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviours of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.medicamen.com. The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

39. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors appreciate and value the contribution, dedication, hard work, and commitment made by all the employees and acknowledges the support extended by them during these challenging times.

The Directors would also like to place on record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support received by the Company during the year from bankers, financial institutions, government authorities, farming community, business partners, shareholders, customers and other stakeholders. The Directors look forward to continuance of the supportive relations and assistance in the future.

The Directors deeply regret the losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and place on record their sincere appreciation to all the front-line workers and all who have gone beyond their duties in battling against the pandemic.