Medicamen Biotech Ltd Summary

A diversified enterprise, Medicamen Biotech Limited (MBL) is a research-led pharmaceutical company involved in developing, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage formulations for domestic as well as international markets. The Company has presence in 40+ countries. Its offerings include Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) to African countries. In India, MBL is among the leading companies in oncology segment with its own sales force and a branding team that has helped garner a strong foothold in the domestic market. MBL has three pharma formulation facilities including two in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), one in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). The Company manufactures products across various therapeutic categories including Pain Management, Cough & Cold, Cardiovascular & Central Nervous System, Anti-Diabetic, Gastrointestinal, Anti-Allergic among others.The Bhiwadi unit has ultra modern production facilities incorporating latest state of the art technology with a combination of technically qualified personnel and hardworking workforce. In Haridwar unit, the company manufactures Non-Betalactum preparations including tablets, capsules, oral liquids and ointments & creams.Medicamen Biotech Limited was incorporated in December, 1993 and started their operation as distributor and manufacturer of medicines on loan license basis. The distribution activities were spread manifold over a wide market extending beyond the domestic market and started exporting to CIS countries.The vast distribution network with demand for low cost medicines prompted the company to go for own manufacturing facilities. Thus, in the year 1994, a land of 210,000 square feet in the Industrial town of Bhiwadi in the state of Rajasthan was procured. In the year 1995, the company was enlisted in Bombay Stock Exchange.In the year 2005, the company installed the second unit in the tax free zone at Haridwar in Uttarakhand, keeping the space with the ever increase in demand and fulfilling the commitment.During the year 2006-07, the company added Analgesic and Anti bacterial, Anti filarial and Anti TB products in its range and done two mega projects of Govt. of India related to Anti filarial and Anti TB drugs. They also supplied Anti bacterial products like Cotrimoxazole and Anti Analgesics like Paracetamol in bulk to their foreign partners. During the year, the company increased the production capacity of Tablets by 600 lakh Nos to 7800 lakh Nos.The second unit in Haridwar became fully operational from April 2007 with ultra modern manufacturing facilities comprises of Non Betalactum Tablets, Capsules, oral liquids & ointments with the production capacity of 4100 lakh Nos, 600 lakh Nos, 6 lakh Litre and 0.30 lakh kg respectively. The company upgraded the Bhiwadi unit with a consolidated cost of more than Rs 2.5 crore under the latest WHO guidelines on CGMP.The Company launched the marketing division in Jan09, with 16 products in Delhi & Uttrakhand regions. On September 16, 2015, M/s. Shivalik Rasayan Limited (Acquirer) got into two Share Purchase Agreements(SPAs) with Promoters of the Company - SPA 1 with Mr. Bal Kishan Gupta, Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Ms. Ritu Gupta, Ms. Suchita Gupta and SPA 2 with Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Ms. Manju Bansal, Mr. Sanjay Bansal and Ms. Ayushi Bansal for the acquisition of 44,12,095 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each representing 44.15% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company through which the Acquirer made a Takeover Open Offer Transaction to acquire 26% of the Paid up Capital of the Company, which was completed in December, 2015 and the Acquirer became New Promoter of the Company.The Company acquired 100% stake of OPAL Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd from its existing shareholder aggregating upto (AUD) $4,20,000 in 2019-20. OPAL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, merged with the Company effective September 17, 2019. The Company has launched 12 Oncology products in domestic market effective from January, 2022.