iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Medicamen Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

486.3
(2.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:42:59 AM

Medicamen Biotec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and for draft Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended on 31.03.2024 and to approve Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202413 Feb 2024
In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company, Medicamen Biotech Limited, at their meeting held today i.e February 13, 2024 at 05.00 PM has, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 63,500 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to conversion of 63,500 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued as on September 12, 2022, at an issue price of Rs. 709/- each, by way of preferential allotment.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Medicamen Biotec: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Medicamen Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.