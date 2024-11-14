Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and for draft Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended on 31.03.2024 and to approve Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024

In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company, Medicamen Biotech Limited, at their meeting held today i.e February 13, 2024 at 05.00 PM has, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 63,500 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to conversion of 63,500 Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued as on September 12, 2022, at an issue price of Rs. 709/- each, by way of preferential allotment.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024