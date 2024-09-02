Recommended a final dividend @ 10% on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each i.e. Re 1/- per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2023-24. Book Closure Intimation The Company has fixed Thursday, 19th September, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to receive final dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)