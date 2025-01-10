Mega Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.46
14.01
13.76
13.57
Net Worth
24.46
24.01
23.76
23.57
Minority Interest
Debt
29.12
12.84
17.96
18.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.69
0.77
0.86
Total Liabilities
53.58
37.54
42.49
43.02
Fixed Assets
2.89
2.94
3.21
3.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.79
1.91
1.79
2.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
1.49
1.65
1.63
Networking Capital
8.25
7.23
6.27
7.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.17
0.17
0.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.62
10.87
9.66
10.88
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.37
-3.81
-3.56
-3.34
Cash
2.42
0.99
0.89
0.17
Total Assets
16.87
14.56
13.81
15.3
