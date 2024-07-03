SectorFinance
Open₹3.63
Prev. Close₹3.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.44
Day's High₹3.63
Day's Low₹3.63
52 Week's High₹4.44
52 Week's Low₹1.39
Book Value₹1.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.6
P/E382
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.46
14.01
13.76
13.57
Net Worth
24.46
24.01
23.76
23.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.98
1.3
0.52
1.55
yoy growth (%)
-24.5
146.81
-65.99
-14.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.23
-0.44
-0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.08
0.01
-1.26
-1.45
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.39
-1.04
-1.35
Tax paid
0.06
0.04
0.53
0.67
Working capital
1.88
0.42
-0.27
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.5
146.81
-65.99
-14.85
Op profit growth
26.92
-233.77
-48.06
-1,302.26
EBIT growth
628.13
-101.66
1.62
-5.91
Net profit growth
168.8
-107.26
-6.41
-46.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
2.18
2.23
1.41
0.99
1.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.18
2.23
1.41
0.99
1.31
Other Operating Income
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.56
Other Income
0.28
0
0.42
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Surendra Chhalani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mr. Surendra Kumar Chhajer
Whole-time Director
Anisha Anand
Executive Director
Kunal Lalani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surendra Kumar Pagaria
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Lokesh Kumar Sethia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krashmee Bhartiya
Non Executive Director
Vikram Anand
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mega Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1985, Mega Corporation Limited (MCL) is engaged in investment in securities and provides loans and leasing & financial services to other establishments.In 2019-20, the Company and its subsidiary Company, Mega Airways Limited (MAL) was merged through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective on August 09, 2019.
Read More
The Mega Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Corporation Ltd is ₹72.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mega Corporation Ltd is 382 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Corporation Ltd is ₹1.39 and ₹4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mega Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.73%, 3 Years at 18.60%, 1 Year at 156.38%, 6 Month at 107.61%, 3 Month at 47.49% and 1 Month at 79.34%.
