iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mega Corporation Ltd Share Price

3.63
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.63
  • Day's High3.63
  • 52 Wk High4.44
  • Prev. Close3.82
  • Day's Low3.63
  • 52 Wk Low 1.39
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E382
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.72
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mega Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.63

Prev. Close

3.82

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

3.63

Day's Low

3.63

52 Week's High

4.44

52 Week's Low

1.39

Book Value

1.72

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.6

P/E

382

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Mega Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Mega Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mega Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.80%

Non-Promoter- 48.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mega Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.46

14.01

13.76

13.57

Net Worth

24.46

24.01

23.76

23.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.98

1.3

0.52

1.55

yoy growth (%)

-24.5

146.81

-65.99

-14.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.23

-0.44

-0.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.08

0.01

-1.26

-1.45

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.39

-1.04

-1.35

Tax paid

0.06

0.04

0.53

0.67

Working capital

1.88

0.42

-0.27

-0.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.5

146.81

-65.99

-14.85

Op profit growth

26.92

-233.77

-48.06

-1,302.26

EBIT growth

628.13

-101.66

1.62

-5.91

Net profit growth

168.8

-107.26

-6.41

-46.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

2.18

2.23

1.41

0.99

1.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.18

2.23

1.41

0.99

1.31

Other Operating Income

0

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.56

Other Income

0.28

0

0.42

0

0

View Annually Results

Mega Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mega Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Surendra Chhalani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mr. Surendra Kumar Chhajer

Whole-time Director

Anisha Anand

Executive Director

Kunal Lalani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surendra Kumar Pagaria

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Lokesh Kumar Sethia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krashmee Bhartiya

Non Executive Director

Vikram Anand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mega Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Mega Corporation Limited (MCL) is engaged in investment in securities and provides loans and leasing & financial services to other establishments.In 2019-20, the Company and its subsidiary Company, Mega Airways Limited (MAL) was merged through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective on August 09, 2019.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mega Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Mega Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mega Corporation Ltd is ₹72.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mega Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mega Corporation Ltd is 382 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mega Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mega Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mega Corporation Ltd is ₹1.39 and ₹4.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mega Corporation Ltd?

Mega Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.73%, 3 Years at 18.60%, 1 Year at 156.38%, 6 Month at 107.61%, 3 Month at 47.49% and 1 Month at 79.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mega Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mega Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mega Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.