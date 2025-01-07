iifl-logo-icon 1
Mega Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.45
(-4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.98

1.3

0.52

1.55

yoy growth (%)

-24.5

146.81

-65.99

-14.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.23

-0.44

-0.43

As % of sales

13.42

17.85

84.86

28.02

Other costs

-0.34

-0.67

-0.38

-1.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35

51.47

71.72

109.02

Operating profit

0.5

0.4

-0.29

-0.57

OPM

51.56

30.67

-56.59

-37.05

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.39

-1.04

-1.35

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.01

0

-0.22

Other income

0.02

0.01

0.08

0.7

Profit before tax

0.08

0.01

-1.26

-1.45

Taxes

0.06

0.04

0.53

0.67

Tax rate

77.78

394.5

-42.33

-46.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.05

-0.72

-0.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.05

-0.72

-0.77

yoy growth (%)

168.8

-107.26

-6.41

-46.53

NPM

14.41

4.04

-137.56

-49.98

