|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.98
1.3
0.52
1.55
yoy growth (%)
-24.5
146.81
-65.99
-14.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.23
-0.44
-0.43
As % of sales
13.42
17.85
84.86
28.02
Other costs
-0.34
-0.67
-0.38
-1.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35
51.47
71.72
109.02
Operating profit
0.5
0.4
-0.29
-0.57
OPM
51.56
30.67
-56.59
-37.05
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.39
-1.04
-1.35
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.01
0
-0.22
Other income
0.02
0.01
0.08
0.7
Profit before tax
0.08
0.01
-1.26
-1.45
Taxes
0.06
0.04
0.53
0.67
Tax rate
77.78
394.5
-42.33
-46.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.05
-0.72
-0.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.05
-0.72
-0.77
yoy growth (%)
168.8
-107.26
-6.41
-46.53
NPM
14.41
4.04
-137.56
-49.98
