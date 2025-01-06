Mega Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.08
0.01
-1.26
-1.45
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.39
-1.04
-1.35
Tax paid
0.06
0.04
0.53
0.67
Working capital
1.88
0.42
-0.27
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
1.64
0.07
-2.04
-2.3
Capital expenditure
0
-0.08
0
-2.27
Free cash flow
1.63
-0.01
-2.04
-4.57
Equity raised
32.51
32.41
33.87
35.43
Investing
0
-0.02
0
0
Financing
-0.03
-0.03
0
1.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
34.11
32.34
31.83
32.75
