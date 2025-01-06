iifl-logo-icon 1
Mega Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.63
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Mega Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.08

0.01

-1.26

-1.45

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.39

-1.04

-1.35

Tax paid

0.06

0.04

0.53

0.67

Working capital

1.88

0.42

-0.27

-0.17

Other operating items

Operating

1.64

0.07

-2.04

-2.3

Capital expenditure

0

-0.08

0

-2.27

Free cash flow

1.63

-0.01

-2.04

-4.57

Equity raised

32.51

32.41

33.87

35.43

Investing

0

-0.02

0

0

Financing

-0.03

-0.03

0

1.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

34.11

32.34

31.83

32.75

