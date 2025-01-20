Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.5
146.81
-65.99
-14.85
Op profit growth
44.23
-215.51
-48.06
-1,302.26
EBIT growth
-73.16
-135.46
1.62
-5.91
Net profit growth
-71.96
-153.73
-6.41
-46.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
50.6
26.48
-56.59
-37.05
EBIT margin
12.1
34.05
-237.01
-79.3
Net profit margin
11.12
29.94
-137.56
-49.98
RoCE
0.42
1.57
-4.34
-3.98
RoNW
0.1
0.36
-0.67
-0.69
RoA
0.09
0.34
-0.63
-0.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0.04
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
0
-0.17
-0.21
Book value per share
2.67
2.66
2.67
2.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
20
4.75
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.8
-74.98
-1.01
-0.65
P/B
0.07
0.07
0.06
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
6.17
3.14
-13.31
18.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
130.91
-9.99
-42.33
-46.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
12.93
0
182.53
62.06
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-116
-98.7
-92.37
-29.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.66
-43.83
152.28
5.56
Net debt / equity
0
-0.01
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.14
-1.12
0.16
0.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.42
-21.35
-84.86
-28.02
Other costs
-35.96
-52.16
-71.72
-109.02
