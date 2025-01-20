iifl-logo-icon 1
Mega Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

3.05
(-1.29%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:53:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.5

146.81

-65.99

-14.85

Op profit growth

44.23

-215.51

-48.06

-1,302.26

EBIT growth

-73.16

-135.46

1.62

-5.91

Net profit growth

-71.96

-153.73

-6.41

-46.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

50.6

26.48

-56.59

-37.05

EBIT margin

12.1

34.05

-237.01

-79.3

Net profit margin

11.12

29.94

-137.56

-49.98

RoCE

0.42

1.57

-4.34

-3.98

RoNW

0.1

0.36

-0.67

-0.69

RoA

0.09

0.34

-0.63

-0.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.04

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

0

-0.17

-0.21

Book value per share

2.67

2.66

2.67

2.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

20

4.75

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.8

-74.98

-1.01

-0.65

P/B

0.07

0.07

0.06

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

6.17

3.14

-13.31

18.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

130.91

-9.99

-42.33

-46.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

12.93

0

182.53

62.06

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-116

-98.7

-92.37

-29.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.66

-43.83

152.28

5.56

Net debt / equity

0

-0.01

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.14

-1.12

0.16

0.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.42

-21.35

-84.86

-28.02

Other costs

-35.96

-52.16

-71.72

-109.02

