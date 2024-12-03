iifl-logo-icon 1
Mega Corporation Ltd EGM

3.09
(4.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Mega Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 Nov 20243 Dec 2024
EGM 03/12/2024 Convening the EGM on 03/12/2024 at 12:30PM to Fill Casual Vacancy of Statutory Auditor. Appointment of Statutory Auditor to Fill Casual Vacancy. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024) In pursuance of Regulation 30 Part A of the Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby enclose summary of proceedings of EGM of Company held on Tuesday, 03rd December, 2024 at 12:30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024

