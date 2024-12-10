Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to our communication letter dated August 31st 2024 for informing approval of the Board of Directors of the Company for issuance of the equity shares of the Company by way of a Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 as amended from time to time and other applicable laws (Rights Issue) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday December 10 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. Determination of the Rights Issue price the rights entitlement ratio the record date the total number of securities proposed to be issued and the period/timing of the Issue for the proposed Rights Issue of equity shares. 2. The Letter of Offer Abridged Prospectus CAF Application and ancillary documents related to Right issue of Equity shares. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday,December 10, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Upper Ground Floor, 62, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase-III, South Delhi, India -110020 have considered and approved, inter alia, Following matters; 1. The Rights Issue price, the rights entitlement ratio and the total number of securities proposed to be issued. 2. Authorization to right issue committee to consider and approve the record date, the period/timing of the Issue for the proposed Rights Issue of equity shares, The Letter of Offer, Abridged Prospectus, CAF Application and ancillary documents related to Right issue of Equity shares. The relevant details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Master Circular dated November 11, 2024 SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 is annexed and marked as Right Issue Price Having face value of Rs. 01/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid-up (Equity Shares) at a price of Rs. 01/- (Rupees One only) (Right Issue Price) per equity share. Right Entitlement Ratio 1 (One) Rights Shares for every 01 (One) equity shares held by such eligible equity shareholders as on the Record Date with the right to renounce. Outcome of Board Meeting for right issue of 10,00,00,000 fully paid up equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ? Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. ? Other incidental & ancillary matters. in Term of referred provision of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 and further to our intimation Dated 02nd November, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Director of M/s Mega Corporation Limited has meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Mega Corporation Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 02nd November 2024 at 15:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the following Business: 1. To Consider and Approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting. 2. To Consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Vikash Gupta (Practicing Company Secretary) as scrutinizer for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting 3. Other incidental & ancillary matters. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 02nd November, 2024, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters: 1. To Consider and Approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting. 2. To Consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Vikash Gupta (Practicing Company Secretary) as scrutinizer for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting 3. Other incidental & ancillary matters. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 02/11/2024) You are requested to take the aforesaid on your record and disseminate the same for information to the public.

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Mega Corporation Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 07th September 2024 at 15:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the following Business: 1. Approval to appointment M/s Manish Pandey & Associates (FRN: 019807C) Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill casual vacancy pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(8) and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013. 2. Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are hereby informed you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 07th September, 2024, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters: 1. Resignation of M/s. A G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No: 021141N), Statutory Auditor of the Company have tendered their resignation vide letter dated 09.08.2024 informing their inability to continue as the Statutory Auditor of the Company, read with Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October 2019. 2. Considered and approved the appointment M/s Manish Pandey & Associates (FRN: 019807C), Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill casual vacancy in office of Statutory Auditor subject to approval of the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mega Corporation Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 31st August 2024 at 15:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. Fund raising for various business purpose and to explore avenues for the same by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Preferential Issue Private Placements Rights Issue or follow-on public offering qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations as may be decided and considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and matters related and incidental thereto. 2. Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair Approval for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of ? 1.00/- (Indian Rupees One Only) (Equity Shares) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Only) on Right issue basis, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory, statutory approvals, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, (Rights Issue); (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir ¬ Intimation is hereby given that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 15:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Other incidental & ancillary matters. Further we wish to inform you that the exchange was intimated vide letter dated 28th June 2024 regarding the closure of Trading window for dealing in the securities of the company for all Designated Persons and immediate relatives of Designated Persons with effect from 01st July 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 becomes generally available information. Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 08th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Surendra Kumar Pagaria (DIN: 02945040) as an Independent Director of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) Years. 3. Other incidental & ancillary matters. With regard to the above captioned subject we are pleased to submit the Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2024 started at 03:00 p.m. and concluded on 06:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia, to consider and approve the following matters: 1. Audited financial results along with Auditors Report of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Surendra Kumar Pagaria (DIN: 02945040) as an Independent Director of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) Years. 3. Other business arising out of the above business and incidental and ancillary to the Companys business. Read less.. Audited Financial results along with Auditors Report of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Re-appointment of Mrs. Anisha Anand (DIN:00407509) as the Whole Time Director of the Company for the period of 5 Years with effect from April 23, 2024 to April 22, 2029.

