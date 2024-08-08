iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Metro Brands Ltd Dividend

1,196.65
(-2.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:49:58 PM

Metro Brands CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 20246 Sep 20246 Sep 20242.2545Final
Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.25 per Equity Share
Dividend18 Jan 202431 Jan 202431 Jan 20242.7555Interim
Board approved the Declaration of Interim Dividend at Rs. 2.75 per Equity Share (subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 5/- each for the FY 2023-24.

Metro Brands: Related News

Metro Brands' Shares Surge on New Era Cap Partnership

Metro Brands' Shares Surge on New Era Cap Partnership

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|04:18 PM

The partnership aims to expand New Era's retail presence in India while helping Metro Brands grow in the athleisure segment.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Metro Brands Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.