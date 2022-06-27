Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
137.88
137.88
137.88
137.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
408.9
348.89
493.01
377.47
Net Worth
546.78
486.77
630.89
515.35
Minority Interest
Debt
59.1
50.22
51.66
44.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.87
75.73
75.73
75.73
Total Liabilities
678.75
612.72
758.28
635.72
Fixed Assets
618.85
655.16
691.3
732.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
191.89
191.89
191.89
191.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.78
1.78
1.78
Networking Capital
-145.33
-248.41
-138.63
-306.75
Inventories
47.98
56.5
60.73
73.18
Inventory Days
138.95
Sundry Debtors
44.98
36.98
41.28
61.55
Debtor Days
116.87
Other Current Assets
247.43
267.34
372.17
388.44
Sundry Creditors
-68.5
-128.76
-136.51
-186.98
Creditor Days
355.04
Other Current Liabilities
-417.22
-480.47
-476.3
-642.94
Cash
13.32
12.29
11.94
16.28
Total Assets
678.73
612.71
758.28
635.71
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.