Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
192.22
401.74
581.25
283.15
yoy growth (%)
-52.15
-30.88
105.28
-41.97
Raw materials
-19.93
-365.13
-192.18
4.96
As % of sales
10.37
90.88
33.06
1.75
Employee costs
-11.67
-25.84
-44.8
-44.06
As % of sales
6.07
6.43
7.7
15.56
Other costs
-208.04
-52.18
-189.46
-159.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
108.23
12.98
32.59
56.35
Operating profit
-47.43
-41.41
154.81
84.49
OPM
-24.67
-10.3
26.63
29.84
Depreciation
-41.59
-56.18
-56.53
-54.65
Interest expense
-1.02
-1.74
-82.34
-40.26
Other income
6.93
45.57
14.07
19.47
Profit before tax
-83.11
-53.76
30.01
9.04
Taxes
-2
-6
-6.72
4.99
Tax rate
2.4
11.15
-22.39
55.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-85.11
-59.76
23.29
14.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-85.11
-59.76
23.29
14.03
yoy growth (%)
42.4
-356.6
65.96
63.07
NPM
-44.28
-14.87
4
4.95
