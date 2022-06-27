Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.29
-57.48
43.82
-6.79
Op profit growth
-1.86
-126.31
76.24
47.61
EBIT growth
30.5
-171.77
148.16
1,031.3
Net profit growth
26.71
55.35
58.4
-14.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-24.84
-12.07
19.5
15.92
EBIT margin
-56.38
-20.6
12.2
7.07
Net profit margin
-65.7
-24.73
-6.76
-6.14
RoCE
-12.29
-8.41
10.94
4.06
RoNW
-18.7
-7.68
-3.57
-1.81
RoA
-3.58
-2.52
-1.51
-0.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.16
-7.23
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.06
-13.19
-10.66
-9
Book value per share
7.68
16.79
30.24
34.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.72
-0.53
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.47
-0.29
-4.36
P/B
0.85
0.22
1.53
EV/EBIDTA
-14.23
-710.2
5.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.6
6.4
11.55
-25.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.82
24.19
3.44
4.53
Inventory days
335.87
201.28
87.56
98.98
Creditor days
-473.58
-249.69
-99.71
-80.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
6.81
7.81
-0.66
-0.46
Net debt / equity
4.62
2.11
1.01
0.89
Net debt / op. profit
-10.25
-10.07
2.28
4.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.37
-91.57
-44.28
-37.84
Employee costs
-6.08
-6.8
-6.2
-8.85
Other costs
-108.38
-13.7
-29.99
-37.37
