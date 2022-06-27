Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-83.11
-53.76
30.01
9.04
Depreciation
-41.59
-56.18
-56.53
-54.65
Tax paid
-2
-6
-6.72
4.99
Working capital
-38.34
-43.92
-80.53
31.12
Other operating items
Operating
-165.05
-159.87
-113.77
-9.5
Capital expenditure
0
-7.58
24.8
1.5
Free cash flow
-165.05
-167.46
-88.97
-8
Equity raised
924.94
1,047.9
1,004.91
976.74
Investing
0
0
22.5
63.9
Financing
80.3
69.9
70.63
102.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
840.19
950.34
1,009.07
1,135.2
