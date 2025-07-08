iifl-logo
Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Share Price Live

9.58
(-4.96%)
Jun 27, 2022|03:09:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.58
  • Day's High9.58
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close10.08
  • Day's Low9.58
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)132.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

9.58

Prev. Close

10.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

9.58

Day's Low

9.58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

50.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

132.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:16 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 46.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

137.88

137.88

137.88

137.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

408.9

348.89

493.01

377.47

Net Worth

546.78

486.77

630.89

515.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

192.22

401.74

581.25

283.15

yoy growth (%)

-52.15

-30.88

105.28

-41.97

Raw materials

-19.93

-365.13

-192.18

4.96

As % of sales

10.37

90.88

33.06

1.75

Employee costs

-11.67

-25.84

-44.8

-44.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-83.11

-53.76

30.01

9.04

Depreciation

-41.59

-56.18

-56.53

-54.65

Tax paid

-2

-6

-6.72

4.99

Working capital

-38.34

-43.92

-80.53

31.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.15

-30.88

105.28

-41.97

Op profit growth

14.53

-126.75

83.22

15.08

EBIT growth

57.79

-146.3

127.85

90.25

Net profit growth

42.4

-356.6

65.96

63.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

573.65

793.12

944.35

234.78

192.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

573.65

793.12

944.35

234.78

192.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.23

122.69

30.6

493.34

6.94

View Annually Results

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjiv Batra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Chugh

Independent Director

Prasant Kumar Misra

Independent Director

Amarendra Khatua

Executive Director

Dushyant Kumar Singh

Whole-time Director

SHIPRA SINGH RANA

Registered Office

Mesco Tower Kailash Colony,

H-1 Zamrudpur Community Centre,

New Delhi - 110048

Tel: 91-11-40587083

Website: http://www.mescosteel.com

Email: sandhyajain@mescosteel.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Mideast Integrated Steels (MISL) has set up a project to manufacture 4.64 lac tpa of pig iron. This is the first Indo-Chinese joint venture in the steel sector, in financial-cum-technical collaboratio...
Reports by Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd share price today?

The Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd is ₹132.08 Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd is 0 and 0.19 as of 27 Jun ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Jun ‘22

What is the CAGR of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd?

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.12%, 3 Years at 1.92%, 1 Year at -37.30%, 6 Month at -14.16%, 3 Month at -4.68% and 1 Month at -18.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.59 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 46.26 %

