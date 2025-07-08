Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹9.58
Prev. Close₹10.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹9.58
Day's Low₹9.58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹50.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)132.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
137.88
137.88
137.88
137.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
408.9
348.89
493.01
377.47
Net Worth
546.78
486.77
630.89
515.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
192.22
401.74
581.25
283.15
yoy growth (%)
-52.15
-30.88
105.28
-41.97
Raw materials
-19.93
-365.13
-192.18
4.96
As % of sales
10.37
90.88
33.06
1.75
Employee costs
-11.67
-25.84
-44.8
-44.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-83.11
-53.76
30.01
9.04
Depreciation
-41.59
-56.18
-56.53
-54.65
Tax paid
-2
-6
-6.72
4.99
Working capital
-38.34
-43.92
-80.53
31.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.15
-30.88
105.28
-41.97
Op profit growth
14.53
-126.75
83.22
15.08
EBIT growth
57.79
-146.3
127.85
90.25
Net profit growth
42.4
-356.6
65.96
63.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
573.65
793.12
944.35
234.78
192.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
573.65
793.12
944.35
234.78
192.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.23
122.69
30.6
493.34
6.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjiv Batra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Chugh
Independent Director
Prasant Kumar Misra
Independent Director
Amarendra Khatua
Executive Director
Dushyant Kumar Singh
Whole-time Director
SHIPRA SINGH RANA
Mesco Tower Kailash Colony,
H-1 Zamrudpur Community Centre,
New Delhi - 110048
Tel: 91-11-40587083
Website: http://www.mescosteel.com
Email: sandhyajain@mescosteel.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Mideast Integrated Steels (MISL) has set up a project to manufacture 4.64 lac tpa of pig iron. This is the first Indo-Chinese joint venture in the steel sector, in financial-cum-technical collaboratio...
Read More
Reports by Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.