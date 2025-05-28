|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|Mideast Integrated Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2025 has been revised to 30/05/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2025 has been revised to 30/05/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2025) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting has considered and approved inter-alia the followings: 1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 as recommended by Audit Committee. 2) Audit Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. 3) Appointment of Mr. Harsh Kumar as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director 4) Approval of postal ballot notice by Board of Directors for appointment of Mr. Harsh Kumar as Independent Director 5) Appointment of Tripti Shakya & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025-2026. 6) Appointment of Mr. Umesh Chandra Dash as Chief Financial Officer of the Company wef 30.05.2025. 7) Resignation of Ms. Priyanka Chugh, Company Secretary 8) The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is reconstituted as follow: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|Mideast Integrated Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 and any other item if any with the permission of Chair Submission of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13th February, 2025 has considered and approved inter-alia the followings: 1) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 as recommended by Audit Committee. 2) Limited Review Report on Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. 3) The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is reconstituted as follow: Mr. Prasant Kumar Misra (Chairman) Mr. Amarendra Khatua (Member) Mr. Harsh Kumar (Member) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Mideast Integrated Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarters ended 30th June 2024 and 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Unaudited Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 & quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th Jul, 2024 has considered and approved inter-alia the followings 1) Audited Financial Results and the Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 2) Statutory Auditors Report with modified opinion on Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2024 3) Considered and approved the Boards Report along with its Annexures for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 4) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 5) Closure of Register of Member and Share Transfer Books 6) Appointment of Mr. Amarendra Khatua as Independent Director 7) Re-Appointment of Mr. Prasant Kumar Misra as Independent Director. and other matters as given in annexed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Appointment of Mrs. Shipra Singh Rana as Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th July 2024. Appointment of Mr. Amarendra Khatua as Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 30th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.