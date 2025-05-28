Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2025 has been revised to 30/05/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2025 has been revised to 30/05/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2025) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting has considered and approved inter-alia the followings: 1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 as recommended by Audit Committee. 2) Audit Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. 3) Appointment of Mr. Harsh Kumar as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director 4) Approval of postal ballot notice by Board of Directors for appointment of Mr. Harsh Kumar as Independent Director 5) Appointment of Tripti Shakya & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025-2026. 6) Appointment of Mr. Umesh Chandra Dash as Chief Financial Officer of the Company wef 30.05.2025. 7) Resignation of Ms. Priyanka Chugh, Company Secretary 8) The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is reconstituted as follow: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.06.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 and any other item if any with the permission of Chair Submission of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13th February, 2025 has considered and approved inter-alia the followings: 1) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 as recommended by Audit Committee. 2) Limited Review Report on Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. 3) The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is reconstituted as follow: Mr. Prasant Kumar Misra (Chairman) Mr. Amarendra Khatua (Member) Mr. Harsh Kumar (Member) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Mideast Integrated Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarters ended 30th June 2024 and 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Unaudited Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 & quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024