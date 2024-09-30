Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, as amended, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 24t September, 2024 to Monday, 30t September 2024 (both days inclusive), for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Mceting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024. Submission of proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 11:00 AM through VC / OAVM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) SUBMISSION OF SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)