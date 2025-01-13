Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.26
-0.17
-0.08
-0.04
Net Worth
4.74
4.83
4.92
4.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.74
4.83
4.92
4.96
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.9
2.9
2.9
2.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.81
1.9
2.01
2.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.09
0.09
Debtor Days
89.3
Other Current Assets
1.83
1.92
1.95
1.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
29.76
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
4.74
4.83
4.94
4.95
