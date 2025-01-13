iifl-logo-icon 1
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

2.15
(-4.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:20:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.26

-0.17

-0.08

-0.04

Net Worth

4.74

4.83

4.92

4.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.74

4.83

4.92

4.96

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.81

1.9

2.01

2.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.09

0.09

Debtor Days

89.3

Other Current Assets

1.83

1.92

1.95

1.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

29.76

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

4.74

4.83

4.94

4.95

