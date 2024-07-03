iifl-logo-icon 1
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.24
(-0.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.89

1.59

4.97

3.31

3.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.89

1.59

4.97

3.31

3.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.26

0.01

Total Income

0.89

1.59

4.97

3.57

3.9

Total Expenditure

1.04

1.74

4.94

3.49

3.98

PBIDT

-0.15

-0.15

0.03

0.08

-0.08

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.15

-0.15

0.03

0.08

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.15

-0.15

0.03

0.08

-0.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.15

-0.15

0.03

0.08

-0.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.15

-0.15

0.03

0.08

-0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.03

-0.03

0.01

0.01

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5

5

5

5

5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-16.85

-9.43

0.6

2.41

-2.05

PBDTM(%)

-16.85

-9.43

0.6

2.41

-2.05

PATM(%)

-16.85

-9.43

0.6

2.41

-2.05

