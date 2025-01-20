Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.75
-39.28
-36.63
-26.81
Op profit growth
1,578.35
26.33
-122.84
-46.58
EBIT growth
1,036.16
-220.91
-85.54
-21.47
Net profit growth
751.15
-269.5
105.48
-56.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.38
-0.94
-0.45
1.26
EBIT margin
-5.63
-0.84
0.42
1.85
Net profit margin
-4.21
-0.84
0.3
0.09
RoCE
-7.44
-0.63
0.51
3.07
RoNW
-1.89
-0.21
0.12
0.06
RoA
-1.39
-0.15
0.09
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.08
-0.01
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.07
0
0
0
Book value per share
0.98
1.05
1.06
1.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
-11.75
73
0
P/CEPS
-11.9
171.85
2,638.4
P/B
0.95
0.68
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
-11.94
126.25
37.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.19
0
-2.49
-64.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.05
64.24
42.08
33.69
Inventory days
172.48
325.61
105.52
51.25
Creditor days
-102.51
-200.63
-89.1
-24.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
681.72
0
-3.72
-1.16
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.25
0.33
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
-1.58
-25.96
-44.14
9.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-101.65
-79.02
-81.28
-78.11
Employee costs
-3.68
-7.82
-6.55
-4.71
Other costs
-4.04
-14.09
-12.61
-15.91
