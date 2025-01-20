iifl-logo-icon 1
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Key Ratios

2.28
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:03:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.75

-39.28

-36.63

-26.81

Op profit growth

1,578.35

26.33

-122.84

-46.58

EBIT growth

1,036.16

-220.91

-85.54

-21.47

Net profit growth

751.15

-269.5

105.48

-56.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.38

-0.94

-0.45

1.26

EBIT margin

-5.63

-0.84

0.42

1.85

Net profit margin

-4.21

-0.84

0.3

0.09

RoCE

-7.44

-0.63

0.51

3.07

RoNW

-1.89

-0.21

0.12

0.06

RoA

-1.39

-0.15

0.09

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.08

-0.01

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.07

0

0

0

Book value per share

0.98

1.05

1.06

1.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

-11.75

73

0

P/CEPS

-11.9

171.85

2,638.4

P/B

0.95

0.68

1.59

EV/EBIDTA

-11.94

126.25

37.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.19

0

-2.49

-64.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.05

64.24

42.08

33.69

Inventory days

172.48

325.61

105.52

51.25

Creditor days

-102.51

-200.63

-89.1

-24.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

681.72

0

-3.72

-1.16

Net debt / equity

0.27

0.25

0.33

0.31

Net debt / op. profit

-1.58

-25.96

-44.14

9.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-101.65

-79.02

-81.28

-78.11

Employee costs

-3.68

-7.82

-6.55

-4.71

Other costs

-4.04

-14.09

-12.61

-15.91

