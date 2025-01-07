iifl-logo-icon 1
Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.25
(-4.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.36

0.19

0.49

1.31

yoy growth (%)

85.69

-60.06

-62.3

737.14

Raw materials

-0.27

-0.17

-0.47

-1.29

As % of sales

74.96

86.94

96.74

98.16

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

21.44

29.22

2.88

3

Other costs

-0.08

-0.11

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.01

59.48

21.61

7.99

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.14

-0.1

-0.12

OPM

-18.42

-75.65

-21.24

-9.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.07

0.07

0.1

0.11

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.07

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.07

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-108.2

1,449.13

-40.93

12.05

NPM

1.69

-38.3

-0.98

-0.63

