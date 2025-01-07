Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.36
0.19
0.49
1.31
yoy growth (%)
85.69
-60.06
-62.3
737.14
Raw materials
-0.27
-0.17
-0.47
-1.29
As % of sales
74.96
86.94
96.74
98.16
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
21.44
29.22
2.88
3
Other costs
-0.08
-0.11
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.01
59.48
21.61
7.99
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.14
-0.1
-0.12
OPM
-18.42
-75.65
-21.24
-9.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.07
0.07
0.1
0.11
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.07
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.07
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-108.2
1,449.13
-40.93
12.05
NPM
1.69
-38.3
-0.98
-0.63
