Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹2.59
Prev. Close₹2.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹2.59
Day's Low₹2.36
52 Week's High₹4.24
52 Week's Low₹1.59
Book Value₹0.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.26
-0.17
-0.08
-0.04
Net Worth
4.74
4.83
4.92
4.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.36
0.19
0.49
1.31
yoy growth (%)
85.69
-60.06
-62.3
737.14
Raw materials
-0.27
-0.17
-0.47
-1.29
As % of sales
74.96
86.94
96.74
98.16
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
0.14
0
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
85.69
-60.06
-62.3
737.14
Op profit growth
-54.77
42.2
-12.7
-25.26
EBIT growth
-108.2
1,523.15
-41.43
9.07
Net profit growth
-108.2
1,449.13
-40.93
12.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.19
3.28
5.61
9.16
5.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.19
3.28
5.61
9.16
5.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
-0.01
-0.09
0.35
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Harilal Singh Faran
Independent Director
Nikunj Pancholi
Independent Director
Subhash Gurudeo Patle
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikash Badola
Additional Director
Renu Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd
Summary
Millenium online Solution (I) Ltd (Erstwhile known Mahamaya Investments Limited), established in April, 1980 was promoted by Yogindra N Mafatlal. The Company is engaged in financial services. It came out with a rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5.In 1994-95, the company was offered, on a rights basis, equity shares of Indian Dyestuff Industries and Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals. The company subscribed to these including additional shares. Investment in the said shares was financed partly through the proceeds of the rights issue made and partly by disinvesting some of the investment of the company.In compliance with the provisions of the non-banking financial companies (Reserve Bank) directions, the company made investments in the Unit Scheme 1964 of the Unit Trust of India and Kisan Vikas Patra issued by the Government of India. Of these, Rs.1.98 lac of UTI has been disposed off and Rs.1.50 lacs of Kisan Vikas withdrawn on maturity during the year.The Company diversified into Information Technology Sector particularly hardware sector in 2013.
Read More
The Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd is ₹11.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd is 0 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd is ₹1.59 and ₹4.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.06%, 3 Years at -5.08%, 1 Year at 20.39%, 6 Month at -0.40%, 3 Month at -13.59% and 1 Month at -9.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.