Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Share Price

2.36
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.59
  • Day's High2.59
  • 52 Wk High4.24
  • Prev. Close2.48
  • Day's Low2.36
  • 52 Wk Low 1.59
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.59

Prev. Close

2.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

2.59

Day's Low

2.36

52 Week's High

4.24

52 Week's Low

1.59

Book Value

0.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.46%

Institutions: 5.45%

Non-Institutions: 94.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.26

-0.17

-0.08

-0.04

Net Worth

4.74

4.83

4.92

4.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.36

0.19

0.49

1.31

yoy growth (%)

85.69

-60.06

-62.3

737.14

Raw materials

-0.27

-0.17

-0.47

-1.29

As % of sales

74.96

86.94

96.74

98.16

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.01

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.26

0.14

0

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

85.69

-60.06

-62.3

737.14

Op profit growth

-54.77

42.2

-12.7

-25.26

EBIT growth

-108.2

1,523.15

-41.43

9.07

Net profit growth

-108.2

1,449.13

-40.93

12.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.19

3.28

5.61

9.16

5.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.19

3.28

5.61

9.16

5.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

-0.01

-0.09

0.35

0.01

View Annually Results

Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Harilal Singh Faran

Independent Director

Nikunj Pancholi

Independent Director

Subhash Gurudeo Patle

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikash Badola

Additional Director

Renu Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd

Summary

Millenium online Solution (I) Ltd (Erstwhile known Mahamaya Investments Limited), established in April, 1980 was promoted by Yogindra N Mafatlal. The Company is engaged in financial services. It came out with a rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5.In 1994-95, the company was offered, on a rights basis, equity shares of Indian Dyestuff Industries and Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals. The company subscribed to these including additional shares. Investment in the said shares was financed partly through the proceeds of the rights issue made and partly by disinvesting some of the investment of the company.In compliance with the provisions of the non-banking financial companies (Reserve Bank) directions, the company made investments in the Unit Scheme 1964 of the Unit Trust of India and Kisan Vikas Patra issued by the Government of India. Of these, Rs.1.98 lac of UTI has been disposed off and Rs.1.50 lacs of Kisan Vikas withdrawn on maturity during the year.The Company diversified into Information Technology Sector particularly hardware sector in 2013.
Company FAQs

What is the Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd share price today?

The Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd is ₹11.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd is 0 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd is ₹1.59 and ₹4.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd?

Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.06%, 3 Years at -5.08%, 1 Year at 20.39%, 6 Month at -0.40%, 3 Month at -13.59% and 1 Month at -9.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Millennium Online Solutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 5.45 %
Public - 94.55 %

