|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th December, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 14-11-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. AS along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30 2023 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To fix day date time and venue of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and approve notice of the same. 3. To approve the dates of closure of shares transfer books and register of members. 4. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve IND-AS compliant Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone & Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March 2024; 3. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone & Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024; 4. Any other business with permission of Chair. 1. Approval of IND-AS compliant Standalone & consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on the March, 31 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015. 2. Approval of IND-AS compliant Standalone & consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March, 31 2024. 3. Also note that M/s. B Chordia & Co, Statutory auditors of the Company have issued the Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th March, 2024 and Intimation for Change in Key Management Personnel (Company Secretary) of the Company. Disclosure under regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Dear Sir, With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 27th March, 2024 commenced at 3p.m inter alia has: - 1. Approved Re-appointment of Ms. Kashish Sumeet Lakhani (DIN: 08397238) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the second term of five (5) consective years for the period starting from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. Approved Re-appointment of Mr. Nikunj Jasbhai Pancholi (DIN: 06395775) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the second term of five (5) consective years for the period starting from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The meeting was concluded at 4 p.m. Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Approved Standalone and Consolidate Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
