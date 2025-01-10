Mishtann Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
117.95
100
50
50
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.73
50.21
51.16
19.95
Net Worth
218.68
150.21
101.16
69.95
Minority Interest
Debt
46.62
60.28
40.64
53.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
265.3
210.49
141.8
123.84
Fixed Assets
3.61
4.29
5.03
5.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.23
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Networking Capital
261.29
206
136.39
117.68
Inventories
24.61
28.14
40.3
39.66
Inventory Days
41.25
Sundry Debtors
259.55
220.52
99.2
81
Debtor Days
84.25
Other Current Assets
25.64
4.89
15.85
1.52
Sundry Creditors
-2.52
-3.48
-2.31
-3.01
Creditor Days
3.13
Other Current Liabilities
-45.99
-44.07
-16.65
-1.49
Cash
0.03
0.05
0.24
0.05
Total Assets
265.3
210.48
141.8
123.84
