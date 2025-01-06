Mishtann Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.01
0.03
8.3
2.93
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.55
-1.87
-1.88
Tax paid
-0.28
0
-2.69
-1.06
Working capital
6.78
53.27
23.09
9.52
Other operating items
Operating
6.37
51.75
26.83
9.5
Capital expenditure
0.04
0
3.45
1.24
Free cash flow
6.41
51.76
30.28
10.74
Equity raised
38.43
45.54
24.59
0.86
Investing
0
0
0
-0.54
Financing
9.24
25.93
14.03
51.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0.06
0
Net in cash
54.09
123.23
68.97
62.79
