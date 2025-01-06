iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishtann Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.01
(-3.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Mishtann Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

0.03

8.3

2.93

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.55

-1.87

-1.88

Tax paid

-0.28

0

-2.69

-1.06

Working capital

6.78

53.27

23.09

9.52

Other operating items

Operating

6.37

51.75

26.83

9.5

Capital expenditure

0.04

0

3.45

1.24

Free cash flow

6.41

51.76

30.28

10.74

Equity raised

38.43

45.54

24.59

0.86

Investing

0

0

0

-0.54

Financing

9.24

25.93

14.03

51.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0.06

0

Net in cash

54.09

123.23

68.97

62.79

