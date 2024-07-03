iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishtann Foods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.07
(-2.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

942.86

481.49

332.2

213.43

61.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

942.86

481.49

332.2

213.43

61.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.04

0

Total Income

942.87

481.5

332.25

213.47

61.92

Total Expenditure

683.06

422.25

323.43

207.22

60.98

PBIDT

259.81

59.25

8.82

6.25

0.94

Interest

3.53

3.63

2.18

1.99

0

PBDT

256.28

55.62

6.64

4.26

0.94

Depreciation

0.51

0.6

1.44

1.39

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.38

19.24

0.79

0.72

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

249.39

35.78

4.41

2.15

0.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

249.39

35.78

4.41

2.15

0.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.53

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

249.39

35.78

4.41

2.68

0.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.49

0.36

4.4

0.21

0.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

100.22

100

10.02

10.02

10.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.55

12.3

2.65

2.92

1.51

PBDTM(%)

27.18

11.55

1.99

1.99

1.51

PATM(%)

26.45

7.43

1.32

1

1.32

