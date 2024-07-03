Mishtann Foods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
942.86
481.49
332.2
213.43
61.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
942.86
481.49
332.2
213.43
61.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.04
0
Total Income
942.87
481.5
332.25
213.47
61.92
Total Expenditure
683.06
422.25
323.43
207.22
60.98
PBIDT
259.81
59.25
8.82
6.25
0.94
Interest
3.53
3.63
2.18
1.99
0
PBDT
256.28
55.62
6.64
4.26
0.94
Depreciation
0.51
0.6
1.44
1.39
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.38
19.24
0.79
0.72
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
249.39
35.78
4.41
2.15
0.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
249.39
35.78
4.41
2.15
0.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.53
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
249.39
35.78
4.41
2.68
0.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.49
0.36
4.4
0.21
0.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
100.22
100
10.02
10.02
10.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.55
12.3
2.65
2.92
1.51
PBDTM(%)
27.18
11.55
1.99
1.99
1.51
PATM(%)
26.45
7.43
1.32
1
1.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.