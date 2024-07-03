SectorFMCG
Open₹7.35
Prev. Close₹7.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.08
Day's High₹7.35
Day's Low₹7.14
52 Week's High₹26.36
52 Week's Low₹6.81
Book Value₹2.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)778.04
P/E80.89
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
117.95
100
50
50
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.73
50.21
51.16
19.95
Net Worth
218.68
150.21
101.16
69.95
Minority Interest
Revenue
350.91
481.58
387.52
256.47
yoy growth (%)
-27.13
24.27
51.09
121.81
Raw materials
-340.94
-471.34
-372.1
-247.34
As % of sales
97.15
97.87
96.02
96.44
Employee costs
-0.97
-1.2
-1.38
-1.39
Profit before tax
1.01
0.03
8.3
2.93
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.55
-1.87
-1.88
Tax paid
-0.28
0
-2.69
-1.06
Working capital
6.78
53.27
23.09
9.52
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.13
24.27
51.09
121.81
Op profit growth
13.56
-55.81
84.13
210.86
EBIT growth
27.45
-61.6
104.59
298.04
Net profit growth
2,065.68
-99.39
319.87
239.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
1,288.09
650.39
490.51
257.72
120.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,288.09
650.39
490.51
257.72
120.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.05
0.09
0.29
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel
Whole-time Director
Navinchandra Dahyalal Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Keval Manuprasad Bhatt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhumi Jayantkumar Gor
Independent Director
Rajnish Pathak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivangi Shah
Independent Director
Ashish Agarwal
Reports by Mishtann Foods Ltd
Summary
Mishtann Foods Limited (Formerly known as HICS Cements Limited) was incorporated in 1981. The Company was renamed to Mishtann Foods Limited on February 19, 2015. Also, the Company changed its main object from manufacturing of cements to trading and processing of food items.With its inception in 1992, Mishtann Foods Limited was previously known as Ravi Trading Company started by the Patel family. Till 2000, the Company traded in basmati rice with a focus on the domestic market, and primarily B2B sales.Over the years, the Company has expanded the product portfolio with diverse variety of Basmati rice. Mishtann Foods is a diversified agribusiness and foods company with a dominant portfolio of Basmati rice. The Company owns leading brands such of Mishtann- Jasper, Emerald, Ecstasy, Pristino Basmati Rice. It is primarily engaged in the agricultural business i.e manufacturing, processing & trading of rice, wheat, other food grains and salt. Apart from this, Mishtann Foods has state-of-the-art processing plant, with a capacity of 45 metric tonnes per hour, which is designed for manufacturing and processing specialised products. This plant is an end-to-end rice processing facility, which gives it a competitive edge by combining more than one specific process into a single plant. This facilitates faster throughput, cuts down transportation costs and carries out processing and packaging in the same place. The Company ensure multiple checks for quality, efficiency enhancement and cost r
The Mishtann Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mishtann Foods Ltd is ₹778.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mishtann Foods Ltd is 80.89 and 2.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mishtann Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mishtann Foods Ltd is ₹6.81 and ₹26.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mishtann Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.70%, 3 Years at -12.43%, 1 Year at -56.25%, 6 Month at -58.18%, 3 Month at -50.78% and 1 Month at -48.41%.
