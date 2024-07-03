iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishtann Foods Ltd Share Price

7.22
(-0.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.35
  • Day's High7.35
  • 52 Wk High26.36
  • Prev. Close7.28
  • Day's Low7.14
  • 52 Wk Low 6.81
  • Turnover (lac)45.08
  • P/E80.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.66
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)778.04
  • Div. Yield0.01
Mishtann Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

7.35

Prev. Close

7.28

Turnover(Lac.)

45.08

Day's High

7.35

Day's Low

7.14

52 Week's High

26.36

52 Week's Low

6.81

Book Value

2.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

778.04

P/E

80.89

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0.01

Mishtann Foods Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Mishtann Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mishtann Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.48%

Non-Promoter- 5.63%

Institutions: 5.62%

Non-Institutions: 50.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mishtann Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

117.95

100

50

50

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.73

50.21

51.16

19.95

Net Worth

218.68

150.21

101.16

69.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

350.91

481.58

387.52

256.47

yoy growth (%)

-27.13

24.27

51.09

121.81

Raw materials

-340.94

-471.34

-372.1

-247.34

As % of sales

97.15

97.87

96.02

96.44

Employee costs

-0.97

-1.2

-1.38

-1.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

0.03

8.3

2.93

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.55

-1.87

-1.88

Tax paid

-0.28

0

-2.69

-1.06

Working capital

6.78

53.27

23.09

9.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.13

24.27

51.09

121.81

Op profit growth

13.56

-55.81

84.13

210.86

EBIT growth

27.45

-61.6

104.59

298.04

Net profit growth

2,065.68

-99.39

319.87

239.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

1,288.09

650.39

490.51

257.72

120.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,288.09

650.39

490.51

257.72

120.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.05

0.09

0.29

0.06

Mishtann Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mishtann Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel

Whole-time Director

Navinchandra Dahyalal Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Keval Manuprasad Bhatt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhumi Jayantkumar Gor

Independent Director

Rajnish Pathak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivangi Shah

Independent Director

Ashish Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mishtann Foods Ltd

Summary

Mishtann Foods Limited (Formerly known as HICS Cements Limited) was incorporated in 1981. The Company was renamed to Mishtann Foods Limited on February 19, 2015. Also, the Company changed its main object from manufacturing of cements to trading and processing of food items.With its inception in 1992, Mishtann Foods Limited was previously known as Ravi Trading Company started by the Patel family. Till 2000, the Company traded in basmati rice with a focus on the domestic market, and primarily B2B sales.Over the years, the Company has expanded the product portfolio with diverse variety of Basmati rice. Mishtann Foods is a diversified agribusiness and foods company with a dominant portfolio of Basmati rice. The Company owns leading brands such of Mishtann- Jasper, Emerald, Ecstasy, Pristino Basmati Rice. It is primarily engaged in the agricultural business i.e manufacturing, processing & trading of rice, wheat, other food grains and salt. Apart from this, Mishtann Foods has state-of-the-art processing plant, with a capacity of 45 metric tonnes per hour, which is designed for manufacturing and processing specialised products. This plant is an end-to-end rice processing facility, which gives it a competitive edge by combining more than one specific process into a single plant. This facilitates faster throughput, cuts down transportation costs and carries out processing and packaging in the same place. The Company ensure multiple checks for quality, efficiency enhancement and cost r
Company FAQs

What is the Mishtann Foods Ltd share price today?

The Mishtann Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mishtann Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mishtann Foods Ltd is ₹778.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mishtann Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mishtann Foods Ltd is 80.89 and 2.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mishtann Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mishtann Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mishtann Foods Ltd is ₹6.81 and ₹26.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mishtann Foods Ltd?

Mishtann Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.70%, 3 Years at -12.43%, 1 Year at -56.25%, 6 Month at -58.18%, 3 Month at -50.78% and 1 Month at -48.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mishtann Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mishtann Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.48 %
Institutions - 5.63 %
Public - 50.89 %

