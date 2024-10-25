Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 25th October 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13th July 2024 Outcome of board meeting dated 13th July , 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of a Board meeting to be held on 6th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 6th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th June, 2024 Revised outcome of the Board Meeting dated 5th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 Outcome of Board meeting dated 16th May, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Change in Board of Directors of the Company Resignation of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 16th May, 2024 with Resignation letters of Resigning Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the terms of the proposed rights issue. Outcome of Right Issue Committee meeting dated 7th March, 2024 for approval of terms of RIghts Issue Right Issue Committee meeting held today for approval of terms of Rights issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024