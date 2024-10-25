iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mishtann Foods Ltd Board Meeting

7.08
(4.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Mishtann Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 25th October 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13th July 2024 Outcome of board meeting dated 13th July , 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of a Board meeting to be held on 6th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 6th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th June, 2024 Revised outcome of the Board Meeting dated 5th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 Outcome of Board meeting dated 16th May, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Change in Board of Directors of the Company Resignation of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 16th May, 2024 with Resignation letters of Resigning Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the terms of the proposed rights issue. Outcome of Right Issue Committee meeting dated 7th March, 2024 for approval of terms of RIghts Issue Right Issue Committee meeting held today for approval of terms of Rights issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 Outcome of Board meeting dated 6th February, 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Statement of Variation/Deviation as per Regulation 32 of SEBI LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Mishtann Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mishtann Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.