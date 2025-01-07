iifl-logo-icon 1
Mishtann Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7
(-0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

350.91

481.58

387.52

256.47

yoy growth (%)

-27.13

24.27

51.09

121.81

Raw materials

-340.94

-471.34

-372.1

-247.34

As % of sales

97.15

97.87

96.02

96.44

Employee costs

-0.97

-1.2

-1.38

-1.39

As % of sales

0.27

0.25

0.35

0.54

Other costs

-2.31

-3.16

-0.74

-0.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.66

0.65

0.19

0.2

Operating profit

6.67

5.87

13.29

7.22

OPM

1.9

1.21

3.43

2.81

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.55

-1.87

-1.88

Interest expense

-4.61

-4.38

-3.2

-2.68

Other income

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.29

Profit before tax

1.01

0.03

8.3

2.93

Taxes

-0.28

0

-2.69

-1.06

Tax rate

-27.79

0

-32.39

-36.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.73

0.03

5.61

1.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.53

Net profit

0.73

0.03

5.61

1.33

yoy growth (%)

2,065.68

-99.39

319.87

239.32

NPM

0.2

0

1.44

0.52

