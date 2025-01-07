Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
350.91
481.58
387.52
256.47
yoy growth (%)
-27.13
24.27
51.09
121.81
Raw materials
-340.94
-471.34
-372.1
-247.34
As % of sales
97.15
97.87
96.02
96.44
Employee costs
-0.97
-1.2
-1.38
-1.39
As % of sales
0.27
0.25
0.35
0.54
Other costs
-2.31
-3.16
-0.74
-0.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.66
0.65
0.19
0.2
Operating profit
6.67
5.87
13.29
7.22
OPM
1.9
1.21
3.43
2.81
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.55
-1.87
-1.88
Interest expense
-4.61
-4.38
-3.2
-2.68
Other income
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.29
Profit before tax
1.01
0.03
8.3
2.93
Taxes
-0.28
0
-2.69
-1.06
Tax rate
-27.79
0
-32.39
-36.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.73
0.03
5.61
1.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.53
Net profit
0.73
0.03
5.61
1.33
yoy growth (%)
2,065.68
-99.39
319.87
239.32
NPM
0.2
0
1.44
0.52
