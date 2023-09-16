|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Sep 2023
|11 Oct 2023
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11th September, 2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Book closure for ensuing EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2023) Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM of the Company to be held on 11th October, 2023 for change of venue of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting of the Company held today 11th October, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2023) Voting result along with Scrutinizer report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 11th October, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/10/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.