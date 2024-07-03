Mishtann Foods Ltd Summary

Mishtann Foods Limited (Formerly known as HICS Cements Limited) was incorporated in 1981. The Company was renamed to Mishtann Foods Limited on February 19, 2015. Also, the Company changed its main object from manufacturing of cements to trading and processing of food items.With its inception in 1992, Mishtann Foods Limited was previously known as Ravi Trading Company started by the Patel family. Till 2000, the Company traded in basmati rice with a focus on the domestic market, and primarily B2B sales.Over the years, the Company has expanded the product portfolio with diverse variety of Basmati rice. Mishtann Foods is a diversified agribusiness and foods company with a dominant portfolio of Basmati rice. The Company owns leading brands such of Mishtann- Jasper, Emerald, Ecstasy, Pristino Basmati Rice. It is primarily engaged in the agricultural business i.e manufacturing, processing & trading of rice, wheat, other food grains and salt. Apart from this, Mishtann Foods has state-of-the-art processing plant, with a capacity of 45 metric tonnes per hour, which is designed for manufacturing and processing specialised products. This plant is an end-to-end rice processing facility, which gives it a competitive edge by combining more than one specific process into a single plant. This facilitates faster throughput, cuts down transportation costs and carries out processing and packaging in the same place. The Company ensure multiple checks for quality, efficiency enhancement and cost reduction at this facility.The Company has a comprehensive integrated packaging and milling facility. The product packaging comes in different quantities ranging between 30 kg to 50 kg in agrocommodities and 500g & 1 kg in varieties of salt. To that end, it undertake flexible and customised packaging depending on the kind of orders received and demand forecast.