|AGM 29/06/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Outcome of 44th AGM held on 29th June, 2024 Voting Result and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of 44th AGM held on 29th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.06.2024)
