|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|0
|0.1
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of 0.1 % i.e., Rs. 0.001 per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the Financial Year 2023-24. The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the said ensuing Annual General Meeting. The date of Annual General Meeting Record date/book closure (as the case may be), would be intimated in due course.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.