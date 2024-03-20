1:31 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mishtann Foods Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Mishtann Foods Limited(539594) RECORD DATE 20.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.14/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 31 (Thirty One) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/03/2024 DR-742/2023-2024 *All money payable at the time of Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.03.2024)