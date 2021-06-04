iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modern India Ltd Balance Sheet

46.25
(0.54%)
Jun 4, 2021|03:38:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.51

7.51

7.51

7.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.69

-7.01

-7.43

-9.34

Net Worth

55.2

0.5

0.08

-1.83

Minority Interest

Debt

109.32

107.05

11.57

14.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.49

4.82

0

0

Total Liabilities

167.01

112.37

11.65

12.57

Fixed Assets

20.74

22.62

25.89

29.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

179.89

108.89

100.35

94.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.01

15.72

9.78

11.47

Networking Capital

-47.09

-35.16

-124.7

-123.19

Inventories

118.17

97.57

12.12

17.83

Inventory Days

145.74

Sundry Debtors

16.45

25.07

16.86

25.03

Debtor Days

204.59

Other Current Assets

19.65

9.82

9.79

11.46

Sundry Creditors

-1.45

-8.04

-0.19

-6.87

Creditor Days

56.15

Other Current Liabilities

-199.92

-159.58

-163.28

-170.64

Cash

11.47

0.3

0.32

0.44

Total Assets

167.01

112.37

11.64

12.56

Modern India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.