Modern India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.51
7.51
7.51
7.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.69
-7.01
-7.43
-9.34
Net Worth
55.2
0.5
0.08
-1.83
Minority Interest
Debt
109.32
107.05
11.57
14.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.49
4.82
0
0
Total Liabilities
167.01
112.37
11.65
12.57
Fixed Assets
20.74
22.62
25.89
29.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
179.89
108.89
100.35
94.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.01
15.72
9.78
11.47
Networking Capital
-47.09
-35.16
-124.7
-123.19
Inventories
118.17
97.57
12.12
17.83
Inventory Days
145.74
Sundry Debtors
16.45
25.07
16.86
25.03
Debtor Days
204.59
Other Current Assets
19.65
9.82
9.79
11.46
Sundry Creditors
-1.45
-8.04
-0.19
-6.87
Creditor Days
56.15
Other Current Liabilities
-199.92
-159.58
-163.28
-170.64
Cash
11.47
0.3
0.32
0.44
Total Assets
167.01
112.37
11.64
12.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.