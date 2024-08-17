SectorConstruction
Open₹46.25
Prev. Close₹46
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.45
Day's High₹46.25
Day's Low₹45.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.7
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)173.64
P/E3.2
EPS14.47
Divi. Yield4.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.51
7.51
7.51
7.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.69
-7.01
-7.43
-9.34
Net Worth
55.2
0.5
0.08
-1.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
44.65
72.39
56.94
80.53
yoy growth (%)
-38.31
27.12
-29.29
43.98
Raw materials
-39.11
-67.41
-48.19
-74.29
As % of sales
87.59
93.12
84.63
92.25
Employee costs
-5.86
-5.67
-4.86
-4.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-23.07
-7.17
-5.54
0.16
Depreciation
-3.63
-2.79
-3.18
-3.96
Tax paid
1.5
2.47
2.21
-0.02
Working capital
4.17
-4.02
-5.3
2.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.31
27.12
-29.29
43.98
Op profit growth
97.65
100.94
-19.65
-21.52
EBIT growth
-340.62
415.22
-80.79
-283.95
Net profit growth
358.47
41.14
-2,526.18
-105.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
177.27
191.49
134.21
240.96
169.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
177.27
191.49
134.21
240.96
169.75
Other Operating Income
0.17
0.13
0.16
0.22
0.15
Other Income
15.74
14.44
17.89
10.13
15.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Kumar Jatia
Independent Director
Anand Didwania
Director
P K Bubna
Director
Gauri Jatia
Independent Director
Shivkumar Israni
Company Secretary
Parind Badshah
Independent Director
Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
Incorporated in Oct.93 as a composite mill in India to manufacture fabric, Modern Mills (MML) was taken over by the present management in 1978. M P Jattia is the chairman. It has two plants, one in Mahalaxmi, Bombay, to manufacture textiles; and the second in Hubli, Karnataka, for food processing. It has also started undertaking real estate business. In 1994-95, 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 were subscribed by and allotted to the promoters. The manufacturing operations of the foods division were suspended. The company is examining the possibilities of restarting the unit, if found viable.The company has handed over physical possession to BMC of the plot ear-marked for amenity purposes, as required under regulations.During the year 1999-2000, since the net worth of the company has become positive, the company was out of the purview of BIFR. The company has also approved the scheme of amalgamation of the subsidiary Agrata Exports Ltd.The company has entered into a joint venture for undertaking the business of conducting and running of a Business Centre from its premises.
