Modern India Ltd Share Price

46.25
(0.54%)
Jun 4, 2021|03:38:18 PM

Modern India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

46.25

Prev. Close

46

Turnover(Lac.)

2.45

Day's High

46.25

Day's Low

45.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.7

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

173.64

P/E

3.2

EPS

14.47

Divi. Yield

4.33

Modern India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Modern India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Modern India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:46 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.85%

Institutions: 16.84%

Non-Institutions: 8.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modern India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.51

7.51

7.51

7.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.69

-7.01

-7.43

-9.34

Net Worth

55.2

0.5

0.08

-1.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

44.65

72.39

56.94

80.53

yoy growth (%)

-38.31

27.12

-29.29

43.98

Raw materials

-39.11

-67.41

-48.19

-74.29

As % of sales

87.59

93.12

84.63

92.25

Employee costs

-5.86

-5.67

-4.86

-4.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-23.07

-7.17

-5.54

0.16

Depreciation

-3.63

-2.79

-3.18

-3.96

Tax paid

1.5

2.47

2.21

-0.02

Working capital

4.17

-4.02

-5.3

2.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.31

27.12

-29.29

43.98

Op profit growth

97.65

100.94

-19.65

-21.52

EBIT growth

-340.62

415.22

-80.79

-283.95

Net profit growth

358.47

41.14

-2,526.18

-105.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

177.27

191.49

134.21

240.96

169.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

177.27

191.49

134.21

240.96

169.75

Other Operating Income

0.17

0.13

0.16

0.22

0.15

Other Income

15.74

14.44

17.89

10.13

15.97

Modern India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Modern India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Kumar Jatia

Independent Director

Anand Didwania

Director

P K Bubna

Director

Gauri Jatia

Independent Director

Shivkumar Israni

Company Secretary

Parind Badshah

Independent Director

Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modern India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Oct.93 as a composite mill in India to manufacture fabric, Modern Mills (MML) was taken over by the present management in 1978. M P Jattia is the chairman. It has two plants, one in Mahalaxmi, Bombay, to manufacture textiles; and the second in Hubli, Karnataka, for food processing. It has also started undertaking real estate business. In 1994-95, 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 were subscribed by and allotted to the promoters. The manufacturing operations of the foods division were suspended. The company is examining the possibilities of restarting the unit, if found viable.The company has handed over physical possession to BMC of the plot ear-marked for amenity purposes, as required under regulations.During the year 1999-2000, since the net worth of the company has become positive, the company was out of the purview of BIFR. The company has also approved the scheme of amalgamation of the subsidiary Agrata Exports Ltd.The company has entered into a joint venture for undertaking the business of conducting and running of a Business Centre from its premises.
