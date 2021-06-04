INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
To the Members of Modern India Limited
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Modern India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Qualified Opinion
An amount of Rs. 1345.77 lakhs (net of Rs. 107.35 lakhs recovered till March 31, 2023) is outstanding as trade receivables as at March 31, 2023 in respect of commodities trading transaction done on National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL). The Company had filed a representative suit in the Honble Bombay High Court for recovery of the same. On April 22, 2022 Honble SC has passed an order wherein attached assets of holding company i.e. 63 Moons [erstwhile Financial Technologies Limited] against the dues of NSEL of by EOW [Economic offences Wing] is held valid. Further on May 4, 2022 Honble SC passed a further order in the matter of recovery of dues from the defaulters / execution of decrees / sale of assets attached. Pending outcome of the legal suit and resolution of uncertainties involved, the management has considered the receivable as good for recovery. However, in the absence of appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to determine the extent of recovery possible in this case. (Refer note 8(i) of the standalone financial statements).
We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India [ICAI] together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.
Emphasis of Matter
We draw attention to note 39 to the standalone financial statements regarding no provision made in respect of Inter Corporate Deposit (ICD/Loan) amounting to Rs. 56.77 lakhs (including interest accrued) which is overdue from Nine Globe
Industries Private Limited. The management is of the view that the said dues are fully recoverable and no provision is considered necessary for the reasons stated in the said note.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.
Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. As described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to determine the extent of recovery possible in NSEL matter. Accordingly, we are unable to conclude whether or not the other information is materially misstated with respect to NSEL matter.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs
will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and
For Khandelwal Jain & Co.
Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105049W
Sd/- Manish Kumar Singhal
Partner Membership No. 502570
Place: New Delhi UDIN: 23502570BGXFEC4200
Date: 07th June, 2023
Annexure ‘A referred in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modern India Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023
(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.
|
Description of property
|Gross carrying value
(Rs. in lakhs)
|Held in name of
|Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee
|Period held Indicate
range, where
appropriate
|Reason for not being
held in name of company*
|
Land (Investment Property)
|244.00
|Vijay Kumar Jatia
|Promoter Director
|April 01,
2018
|We have been informed that the said Land taken over by the company, on
amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary, is continued to be held by the Promoter Director
for and on behalf of the Company and the same will be transferred in the name of the
Company upon obtaining various approvals from concerned authorities. [Refer note 3(b) of
the standalone
financial statements]
(b) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(b) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.
Rs. in lakhs
|
Particulars
|Guarantee
|
Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year
- Subsidiary
Guarantee given by the Company to Indian Overseas Bank on behalf of Modern International (Asia) Ltd.
|
# 313.98
|
Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases
- Subsidiary
Guarantee given by the Company to Indian Overseas Bank on behalf of Modern International (Asia) Ltd.
|
4,109.00
# increase in guarantee on account of foreign exchange fluctuation
(B) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan, guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, are given as under:
Rs. in lakhs
|
Particulars
|Guarantees
|Security
|Loans/ICD
|
Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year
|
Other than subsidiaries
|
Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd
|
Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases
|Nil
|Nil
|0.42
|
Others than subsidiaries
|
HDFC Limited
|45,000.00
|70,000
|Nil
|
K. Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd
|25,000
|Nil
|Nil
|
Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd
|Nil
|Nil
|113.13
* includes interest of Rs. 12.71 lakhs due thereon
In respect of Inter Corporate Deposit (ICD) by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are overdue as on March 31, 2023 in ICD granted to Nine Globe Industries Private Limited.
During the Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, imited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.
According to the records of the Company, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above in arrears, as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Sales Tax and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending are as under:
|
. Name of Statue
|Nature of the Dues
|Period to which
the amount relates (Assessment Year)
|Amount (in lakhs)
|Forum where the dispute is pending
|
1 Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax and
Interest thereon (Sec. 147)
|2012-13
|283.16
|Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)
|
2 CST (Bombay) Rules, 1957
|CST and interest thereon
|2015-16
|8.56
|Application for rectification filed with Assessing Officer
|
3 MVAT Act, 2002
|VAT and interest & penalty thereon
|2015-16
|19.62
|Application for rectification filed with Assessing Officer
|
4 Local Authority
|NA Tax Demand
|2015-2022
|6.96
|Grampanchyat/ Tahsildar,
Aundh
(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.
(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.
the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
For Khandelwal Jain & Co.
Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105049W
Sd/- Manish Kumar Singhal
Partner Membership No. 502570
Place: New Delhi
UDIN: 23502570BGXFEC4200
Date: 07th June, 2023
Annexure ‘B referred in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modern India Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Modern India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly
reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For Khandelwal Jain & Co.
Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105049W
Sd/- Manish Kumar Singhal
Partner Membership No. 502570
Place: New Delhi UDIN: 23502570BGXFEC4200
Date: 07th June, 2023
