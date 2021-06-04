INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of Modern India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Modern India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

An amount of Rs. 1345.77 lakhs (net of Rs. 107.35 lakhs recovered till March 31, 2023) is outstanding as trade receivables as at March 31, 2023 in respect of commodities trading transaction done on National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL). The Company had filed a representative suit in the Honble Bombay High Court for recovery of the same. On April 22, 2022 Honble SC has passed an order wherein attached assets of holding company i.e. 63 Moons [erstwhile Financial Technologies Limited] against the dues of NSEL of by EOW [Economic offences Wing] is held valid. Further on May 4, 2022 Honble SC passed a further order in the matter of recovery of dues from the defaulters / execution of decrees / sale of assets attached. Pending outcome of the legal suit and resolution of uncertainties involved, the management has considered the receivable as good for recovery. However, in the absence of appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to determine the extent of recovery possible in this case. (Refer note 8(i) of the standalone financial statements).

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India [ICAI] together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 39 to the standalone financial statements regarding no provision made in respect of Inter Corporate Deposit (ICD/Loan) amounting to Rs. 56.77 lakhs (including interest accrued) which is overdue from Nine Globe

Industries Private Limited. The management is of the view that the said dues are fully recoverable and no provision is considered necessary for the reasons stated in the said note.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. As described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to determine the extent of recovery possible in NSEL matter. Accordingly, we are unable to conclude whether or not the other information is materially misstated with respect to NSEL matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs

will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure ‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that: We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records of the Company; The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under; The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraphs above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph; With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 8(i) and 27 to the standalone financial statements; The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts as at March 31, 2023 for which there were any material foreseeable losses - Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements; During the year ended March 31, 2023, there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Refer Note 41(vii) to the standalone financial statements;

The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Refer Note 41(vii) to the standalone financial statements; Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Khandelwal Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105049W

Sd/- Manish Kumar Singhal

Partner Membership No. 502570

Place: New Delhi UDIN: 23502570BGXFEC4200

Date: 07th June, 2023

Annexure ‘A referred in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modern India Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023

. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. The Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets are physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the Immovable properties as disclosed in Note 3(a) & 3(b) to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following: Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* Land (Investment Property) 244.00 Vijay Kumar Jatia Promoter Director April 01, 2018 We have been informed that the said Land taken over by the company, on amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary, is continued to be held by the Promoter Director for and on behalf of the Company and the same will be transferred in the name of the Company upon obtaining various approvals from concerned authorities. [Refer note 3(b) of the standalone financial statements] According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. (b) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(b) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company. During the year, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee, unsecured loan to companies. (A) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such guarantee to subsidiary, is given as under: Rs. in lakhs Particulars Guarantee Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary Guarantee given by the Company to Indian Overseas Bank on behalf of Modern International (Asia) Ltd. # 313.98 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary Guarantee given by the Company to Indian Overseas Bank on behalf of Modern International (Asia) Ltd. 4,109.00 # increase in guarantee on account of foreign exchange fluctuation (B) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan, guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, are given as under: Rs. in lakhs Particulars Guarantees Security Loans/ICD Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Other than subsidiaries Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Nil Nil 0.42 Others than subsidiaries HDFC Limited 45,000.00 70,000 Nil K. Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd 25,000 Nil Nil Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd Nil Nil 113.13 * includes interest of Rs. 12.71 lakhs due thereon Based on the information and explanations and in our opinion, the investments made, guarantee provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation. In respect of Inter Corporate Deposit (ICD) by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are overdue as on March 31, 2023 in ICD granted to Nine Globe Industries Private Limited. In respect of ICD granted to M/s Nine Globe Industries Private Limited by the Company, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days is Rs. 113.13 lakhs remaining outstanding including interest as at the balance sheet date. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. The company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable. During the Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, imited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. As informed to us by the management, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. According to the records of the Company, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above in arrears, as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Sales Tax and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending are as under: . Name of Statue Nature of the Dues Period to which the amount relates (Assessment Year) Amount (in lakhs) Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest thereon (Sec. 147) 2012-13 283.16 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) 2 CST (Bombay) Rules, 1957 CST and interest thereon 2015-16 8.56 Application for rectification filed with Assessing Officer 3 MVAT Act, 2002 VAT and interest & penalty thereon 2015-16 19.62 Application for rectification filed with Assessing Officer 4 Local Authority NA Tax Demand 2015-2022 6.96 Grampanchyat/ Tahsildar, Aundh According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary companies. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies.

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (a) We hereby confirm that to the best of our knowledge and belief, there are no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. In our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. The Company is not required to spent money towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in compliance with Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Khandelwal Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105049W

Sd/- Manish Kumar Singhal

Partner Membership No. 502570

Place: New Delhi

UDIN: 23502570BGXFEC4200

Date: 07th June, 2023

Annexure ‘B referred in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modern India Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Modern India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly

reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Khandelwal Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105049W

Sd/- Manish Kumar Singhal

Partner Membership No. 502570

Place: New Delhi UDIN: 23502570BGXFEC4200

Date: 07th June, 2023