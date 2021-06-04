iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46.25
(0.54%)
Jun 4, 2021|03:38:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

44.65

72.39

56.94

80.53

yoy growth (%)

-38.31

27.12

-29.29

43.98

Raw materials

-39.11

-67.41

-48.19

-74.29

As % of sales

87.59

93.12

84.63

92.25

Employee costs

-5.86

-5.67

-4.86

-4.01

As % of sales

13.12

7.83

8.54

4.98

Other costs

-21.4

-10.29

-9.35

-9.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.93

14.22

16.42

11.21

Operating profit

-21.72

-10.99

-5.47

-6.8

OPM

-48.65

-15.18

-9.6

-8.45

Depreciation

-3.63

-2.79

-3.18

-3.96

Interest expense

-13.5

-11.15

-6.31

-3.85

Other income

15.78

17.76

9.42

14.79

Profit before tax

-23.07

-7.17

-5.54

0.16

Taxes

1.5

2.47

2.21

-0.02

Tax rate

-6.53

-34.45

-39.88

-16.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.56

-4.7

-3.33

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.56

-4.7

-3.33

0.13

yoy growth (%)

358.47

41.14

-2,526.18

-105.51

NPM

-48.29

-6.49

-5.85

0.17

