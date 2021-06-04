Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
44.65
72.39
56.94
80.53
yoy growth (%)
-38.31
27.12
-29.29
43.98
Raw materials
-39.11
-67.41
-48.19
-74.29
As % of sales
87.59
93.12
84.63
92.25
Employee costs
-5.86
-5.67
-4.86
-4.01
As % of sales
13.12
7.83
8.54
4.98
Other costs
-21.4
-10.29
-9.35
-9.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.93
14.22
16.42
11.21
Operating profit
-21.72
-10.99
-5.47
-6.8
OPM
-48.65
-15.18
-9.6
-8.45
Depreciation
-3.63
-2.79
-3.18
-3.96
Interest expense
-13.5
-11.15
-6.31
-3.85
Other income
15.78
17.76
9.42
14.79
Profit before tax
-23.07
-7.17
-5.54
0.16
Taxes
1.5
2.47
2.21
-0.02
Tax rate
-6.53
-34.45
-39.88
-16.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.56
-4.7
-3.33
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.56
-4.7
-3.33
0.13
yoy growth (%)
358.47
41.14
-2,526.18
-105.51
NPM
-48.29
-6.49
-5.85
0.17
