Modern India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-23.07
-7.17
-5.54
0.16
Depreciation
-3.63
-2.79
-3.18
-3.96
Tax paid
1.5
2.47
2.21
-0.02
Working capital
4.17
-4.02
-5.3
2.21
Other operating items
Operating
-21.02
-11.52
-11.81
-1.61
Capital expenditure
6.98
3.6
-10.73
14.06
Free cash flow
-14.04
-7.92
-22.54
12.44
Equity raised
32.19
60.83
77.88
78.99
Investing
-27.98
55.28
0.38
4.23
Financing
8.36
-0.01
-3.24
-19.21
Dividends paid
0
1.12
1.12
1.13
Net in cash
-1.47
109.3
53.6
77.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.