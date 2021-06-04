iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.25
(0.54%)
Jun 4, 2021

Modern India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-23.07

-7.17

-5.54

0.16

Depreciation

-3.63

-2.79

-3.18

-3.96

Tax paid

1.5

2.47

2.21

-0.02

Working capital

4.17

-4.02

-5.3

2.21

Other operating items

Operating

-21.02

-11.52

-11.81

-1.61

Capital expenditure

6.98

3.6

-10.73

14.06

Free cash flow

-14.04

-7.92

-22.54

12.44

Equity raised

32.19

60.83

77.88

78.99

Investing

-27.98

55.28

0.38

4.23

Financing

8.36

-0.01

-3.24

-19.21

Dividends paid

0

1.12

1.12

1.13

Net in cash

-1.47

109.3

53.6

77.58

