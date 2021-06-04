Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.06
-44.28
41.95
-20.22
Op profit growth
81.74
443.99
-44.46
-36.62
EBIT growth
-286.16
-2.23
-45.7
439.68
Net profit growth
286.38
345.94
-160.51
-302.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.55
-7.66
-0.78
-2
EBIT margin
-4.42
3.14
1.78
4.67
Net profit margin
-11.76
-4.02
-0.5
1.17
RoCE
-18.36
7.38
6.85
10.85
RoNW
-19.88
-3.23
-0.66
1.08
RoA
-12.2
-2.36
-0.48
0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.56
0
0
0.53
Dividend per share
0
0.3
0.3
0.3
Cash EPS
-6.85
-1.48
-1.36
-0.69
Book value per share
3.74
6.51
12
12.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.56
0
0
92.45
P/CEPS
-6.13
-26.87
-33.71
-70.42
P/B
11.22
6.12
3.83
3.94
EV/EBIDTA
-55.6
19
20.58
14.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-20.84
-92.93
70.4
Tax payout
-5.84
-29.18
-65.99
-27.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.01
95.82
64.73
81.07
Inventory days
31.15
35.55
22.88
32.76
Creditor days
-31.17
-35.43
-33.01
-35.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.54
-0.36
-0.59
-1.65
Net debt / equity
0.59
-0.14
-0.07
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.44
0.55
1.81
0.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.79
-81.08
-75.65
-83.61
Employee costs
-9.48
-10.95
-6.4
-7.66
Other costs
-17.27
-15.62
-18.72
-10.72
