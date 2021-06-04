iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern India Ltd Key Ratios

46.25
(0.54%)
Jun 4, 2021|03:38:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.06

-44.28

41.95

-20.22

Op profit growth

81.74

443.99

-44.46

-36.62

EBIT growth

-286.16

-2.23

-45.7

439.68

Net profit growth

286.38

345.94

-160.51

-302.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.55

-7.66

-0.78

-2

EBIT margin

-4.42

3.14

1.78

4.67

Net profit margin

-11.76

-4.02

-0.5

1.17

RoCE

-18.36

7.38

6.85

10.85

RoNW

-19.88

-3.23

-0.66

1.08

RoA

-12.2

-2.36

-0.48

0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.56

0

0

0.53

Dividend per share

0

0.3

0.3

0.3

Cash EPS

-6.85

-1.48

-1.36

-0.69

Book value per share

3.74

6.51

12

12.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.56

0

0

92.45

P/CEPS

-6.13

-26.87

-33.71

-70.42

P/B

11.22

6.12

3.83

3.94

EV/EBIDTA

-55.6

19

20.58

14.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-20.84

-92.93

70.4

Tax payout

-5.84

-29.18

-65.99

-27.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.01

95.82

64.73

81.07

Inventory days

31.15

35.55

22.88

32.76

Creditor days

-31.17

-35.43

-33.01

-35.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.54

-0.36

-0.59

-1.65

Net debt / equity

0.59

-0.14

-0.07

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-0.44

0.55

1.81

0.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-83.79

-81.08

-75.65

-83.61

Employee costs

-9.48

-10.95

-6.4

-7.66

Other costs

-17.27

-15.62

-18.72

-10.72

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern India Ltd

