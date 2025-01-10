Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.58
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.13
0.12
0.38
0.22
Net Worth
5.71
4.62
4.88
4.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.23
0.14
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.75
4.85
5.02
4.79
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
0.28
0.4
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.55
4.45
4.5
4.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.57
5.47
5.5
5.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-1.01
0
-1.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-1
-0.01
Cash
0.06
0.11
0.1
0.07
Total Assets
5.75
4.85
5.02
4.77
