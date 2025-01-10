iifl-logo-icon 1
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

121.75
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.58

4.5

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.13

0.12

0.38

0.22

Net Worth

5.71

4.62

4.88

4.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0.23

0.14

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.75

4.85

5.02

4.79

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.12

0.28

0.4

0.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.55

4.45

4.5

4.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.57

5.47

5.5

5.35

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-1.01

0

-1.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-1

-0.01

Cash

0.06

0.11

0.1

0.07

Total Assets

5.75

4.85

5.02

4.77

