Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.41
1.75
0.88
-4.66
Other operating items
Operating
-2.41
1.75
0.88
-4.66
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.03
Free cash flow
-2.4
1.77
0.9
-4.63
Equity raised
7.11
7.01
6.84
6.93
Investing
-0.66
0.32
0.34
0.09
Financing
2.5
1.77
0.89
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.55
10.87
8.97
2.78
