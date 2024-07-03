Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹106.9
Prev. Close₹101.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹106.9
Day's Low₹106.9
52 Week's High₹214.55
52 Week's Low₹85.05
Book Value₹6.29
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.58
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.13
0.12
0.38
0.22
Net Worth
5.71
4.62
4.88
4.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.41
1.75
0.88
-4.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0.27
0.41
0.46
0.23
0.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.27
0.41
0.46
0.23
0.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.28
Other Income
0.19
0.25
0.41
0.27
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Siddharth Shantilal Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shantilal M Jain
Independent Director
Varsha Aakesh Gulecha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Sharma
Independent Director
Darshit Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Munoth Capital Market Limited, established in 1982, is primarily engaged in Broking services in capital market. Misrimal Navajee was formed around 100 years back. The firm took its first step in Chennai with a small setup in Finance, Investment and Imports. Inspired by its success, the firm started operations in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The firm then ventured into new avenues like Hire Purchase, Leasing, Bridge Financing etc. In the year 1982, Munoth Capital Market Ltd was born and was listed on BSE.The firm became a member of many prestigious bodies like Over the Counter Exchange of India Ltd, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (derivatives segment) and Bombay Stock Exchange. Also, it became a Depository Participant of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). Munoth developed 45 branches of Retail Broking Operations in the western region of India.
The Munoth Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is ₹97.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is 0 and 16.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munoth Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is ₹85.05 and ₹214.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.01%, 3 Years at 16.07%, 1 Year at 19.71%, 6 Month at 6.01%, 3 Month at -36.88% and 1 Month at -27.23%.
