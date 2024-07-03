Summary

Munoth Capital Market Limited, established in 1982, is primarily engaged in Broking services in capital market. Misrimal Navajee was formed around 100 years back. The firm took its first step in Chennai with a small setup in Finance, Investment and Imports. Inspired by its success, the firm started operations in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The firm then ventured into new avenues like Hire Purchase, Leasing, Bridge Financing etc. In the year 1982, Munoth Capital Market Ltd was born and was listed on BSE.The firm became a member of many prestigious bodies like Over the Counter Exchange of India Ltd, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (derivatives segment) and Bombay Stock Exchange. Also, it became a Depository Participant of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). Munoth developed 45 branches of Retail Broking Operations in the western region of India.

