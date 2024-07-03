iifl-logo-icon 1
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

106.9
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open106.9
  • Day's High106.9
  • 52 Wk High214.55
  • Prev. Close101.81
  • Day's Low106.9
  • 52 Wk Low 85.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

106.9

Prev. Close

101.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

106.9

Day's Low

106.9

52 Week's High

214.55

52 Week's Low

85.05

Book Value

6.29

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.08%

Non-Promoter- 26.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.58

4.5

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.13

0.12

0.38

0.22

Net Worth

5.71

4.62

4.88

4.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.41

1.75

0.88

-4.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0.27

0.41

0.46

0.23

0.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.27

0.41

0.46

0.23

0.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.28

Other Income

0.19

0.25

0.41

0.27

0

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Munoth Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Siddharth Shantilal Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shantilal M Jain

Independent Director

Varsha Aakesh Gulecha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Sharma

Independent Director

Darshit Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Munoth Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Munoth Capital Market Limited, established in 1982, is primarily engaged in Broking services in capital market. Misrimal Navajee was formed around 100 years back. The firm took its first step in Chennai with a small setup in Finance, Investment and Imports. Inspired by its success, the firm started operations in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The firm then ventured into new avenues like Hire Purchase, Leasing, Bridge Financing etc. In the year 1982, Munoth Capital Market Ltd was born and was listed on BSE.The firm became a member of many prestigious bodies like Over the Counter Exchange of India Ltd, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (derivatives segment) and Bombay Stock Exchange. Also, it became a Depository Participant of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). Munoth developed 45 branches of Retail Broking Operations in the western region of India.
Company FAQs

What is the Munoth Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Munoth Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is ₹97.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is 0 and 16.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munoth Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is ₹85.05 and ₹214.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd?

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.01%, 3 Years at 16.07%, 1 Year at 19.71%, 6 Month at 6.01%, 3 Month at -36.88% and 1 Month at -27.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.91 %

