iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Company Summary

121.75
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Summary

Munoth Capital Market Limited, established in 1982, is primarily engaged in Broking services in capital market. Misrimal Navajee was formed around 100 years back. The firm took its first step in Chennai with a small setup in Finance, Investment and Imports. Inspired by its success, the firm started operations in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The firm then ventured into new avenues like Hire Purchase, Leasing, Bridge Financing etc. In the year 1982, Munoth Capital Market Ltd was born and was listed on BSE.The firm became a member of many prestigious bodies like Over the Counter Exchange of India Ltd, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (derivatives segment) and Bombay Stock Exchange. Also, it became a Depository Participant of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). Munoth developed 45 branches of Retail Broking Operations in the western region of India.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.