Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.16
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.16
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.04
0.03
0.1
0.04
Total Income
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.25
0.11
Total Expenditure
0.1
0.08
0.08
0.19
0.1
PBIDT
-0.02
0.01
0.01
0.06
0
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0.03
0
PBDT
-0.03
0.01
0
0.03
0
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
0
0
0.03
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
0
0
0.03
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
0
0
0.03
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0.04
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
24,66,828
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
27.44
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
65,24,172
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
72.56
PBIDTM(%)
-50
20
20
37.5
0
PBDTM(%)
-75
20
0
18.75
0
PATM(%)
-75
0
0
18.75
0
