Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
0.14
0.15
0.43
0.47
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.15
0.43
0.47
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.12
0.69
0.14
0.17
Total Income
0.25
0.28
1.12
0.61
0.28
Total Expenditure
0.25
0.32
1.23
0.98
1.2
PBIDT
0
-0.05
-0.11
-0.37
-0.93
Interest
0.02
0.04
0.01
0.11
0.07
PBDT
-0.02
-0.09
-0.12
-0.48
-1
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
-0.5
-1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
-0.5
-1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
-0.5
-1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.1
-0.15
-0.55
-1.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.5
4.5
4.5
8.99
8.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
24,66,828
24,66,828
24,66,828
24,66,828
Public Shareholding (%)
0
27.44
27.44
27.44
27.44
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
65,24,172
65,24,172
65,24,172
65,24,172
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
72.56
72.56
72.56
72.55
PBIDTM(%)
0
-33.33
-25.58
-78.72
-845.45
PBDTM(%)
-14.28
-60
-27.9
-102.12
-918.18
PATM(%)
-21.42
-60
-30.23
-106.38
-918.18
