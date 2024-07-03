iifl-logo-icon 1
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Nine Monthly Results

117.85
(5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

0.14

0.15

0.43

0.47

0.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.15

0.43

0.47

0.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.12

0.69

0.14

0.17

Total Income

0.25

0.28

1.12

0.61

0.28

Total Expenditure

0.25

0.32

1.23

0.98

1.2

PBIDT

0

-0.05

-0.11

-0.37

-0.93

Interest

0.02

0.04

0.01

0.11

0.07

PBDT

-0.02

-0.09

-0.12

-0.48

-1

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

-0.5

-1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

-0.5

-1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

-0.5

-1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.1

-0.15

-0.55

-1.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.5

4.5

4.5

8.99

8.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

24,66,828

24,66,828

24,66,828

24,66,828

Public Shareholding (%)

0

27.44

27.44

27.44

27.44

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

65,24,172

65,24,172

65,24,172

65,24,172

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

72.56

72.56

72.56

72.55

PBIDTM(%)

0

-33.33

-25.58

-78.72

-845.45

PBDTM(%)

-14.28

-60

-27.9

-102.12

-918.18

PATM(%)

-21.42

-60

-30.23

-106.38

-918.18

